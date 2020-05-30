May 29 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 107 new positive cases with 32 in Manchester; 6 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Friday, May 29, 2020, DHHS announced 107 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 4,492 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.

Of those with complete information, there are three individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 74 percent being female and 26 percent being male. The new cases reside in Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (16), Rockingham (7), Strafford (4), Sullivan (2), Cheshire (2), Merrimack (2), and Belknap (1) counties, and in the cities of Nashua (40) and Manchester (32). The county of residence is being determined for one new case.

Two new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 440 (10 percent) of 4,492 cases. Eleven of the new cases have no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Most of the remaining cases have either had travel to domestic or international locations or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

DHHS has announced six additional deaths related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

4 male residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

2 female residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older



The DHHS COVID-19 Dashboard launched earlier today on NH.gov/COVID19. Some of the items normally included in the daily update, such as the case maps, can be accessed on the Dashboard.

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report

(data updated May 29, 2020, 9:00 AM)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 4,492 Recovered 2,802 (62%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 238 (5%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 1,452 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 440 (10%) Current Hospitalizations 105 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 68,960 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 11,169 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 23,953 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 960 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 3,900

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

New Hampshire Institutions Associated with COVID-19 Outbreak (as of 5/29/2020)

Current COVID-19 Outbreaks Resident Cases Staff Cases Under Investigation Deaths All American Assisted Living Londonderry 15 15 1 1 Aurora Assisted Living Derry 36 16 0 9 Bedford Falls 38 18 0 9 Bedford Nursing and Rehabilitation Center 17 4 0 0 Birch Hill 35 18 0 9 Community Bridges Belmont 2 6 0 0 Courville Manchester 6 6 0 5 Crestwood Center Milford 51 23 0 12 Greenbriar Nashua 43 7 0 3 Greystone Farm at Salem 6 4 1 0 Hackett Hill Genesis Manchester 56 15 1 13 Hillsborough County Nursing Home 58 22 2 8 Kimi Nichols Center Plaistow 3 2 0 0 Mt. Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation Manchester 31 1 0 0 Mountain Ridge Genesis Franklin 49 21 2 8 Ridgewood Genesis Bedford 57 20 1 18 Salemhaven 35 14 0 9 Villa Crest Manchester 48 34 0 5

Closed COVID-19 Outbreaks Resident Cases Staff Cases Deaths Bellamy Fields Dover (closed 5/16/2020) 35 13 10 Clipper Harbor Genesis Portsmouth (closed 5/29/2020) 0 8 0 Community Resources for Justice Transitional Housing Manchester (closed 5/18/2020) 16 4 0 Crotched Mountain (closed 4/20/2020) 3 12 1 Easterseals – Manchester (closed 5/16/2020) 45 70 0 Hanover Hill Manchester (5/29/2020) 79 60 25 Huntington Nashua (closed 5/8/2020) 23 19 7 Institute for Professional Practice, Inc (closed 4/21/2020) 2 6 1 Pleasant Valley Derry (closed 5/27/2020) 87 29 21 Salem Woods (closed 5/18/2020) 23 26 10

Number of Specimens Tested by Date of Report to NH DHHS