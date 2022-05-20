May 28: Putting Senior Hunger on the Run with Step Up 5K Run-Walk for Meals on Wheels in Nashua

MERRIMACK, NH – Meals on Wheels of Hillsborough County is offering a healthy way to support a great cause at the third annual Step up 5K Run-Walk on Saturday, May 28 at Mine Falls Park in Nashua.

Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Mine Falls Park

7 Stadium Drive, Nashua (Stellos Stadium Entrance)

Check-In / 8:30 – 9:15 a.m.

Run-Walk/ 9:30 AM

With options to run or walk the 5K course, or do a shorter 3K route, there is something for everyone. There is even a virtual race for those who want to support the mission but cannot be there in person on race day.

The event supports the programs and services of Meals on Wheels, which serves over 7,400 meals each week to older, homebound and disabled adults across Hillsborough County.

Learn more or register at: https://runsignup.com/Race/NH/Nashua/HCMOW5k

About Meals on Wheels of Hillsborough County

Since opening its doors in 1977, Meals on Wheels of Hillsborough County has served more than 14.5 million meals, and today it provides an average of 7,400 meals a week to older homebound, and disabled people throughout Hillsborough County, NH. With those nutritious meals come wellness checks, resources, care/concern follow-up calls and connection to the community.

Learn more at: https://www.hcmow.org/