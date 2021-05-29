May 28 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 64 positive results with 6 in Manchester; 2 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Friday, May 28, 2021, DHHS announced 64 new positive test results for COVID-19. Today’s results include 39 people who tested positive by PCR test and 25 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 480 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are fifteen individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 56% being female and 44% being male. The new cases reside in Strafford (13), Rockingham (8), Merrimack (7), Belknap (6), Coos (5), Sullivan (4), Cheshire (3), Carroll (2), and Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (2) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (6) and Nashua (6). The county of residence is being determined for two new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or had recently traveled.

DHHS has also announced two additional deaths related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

1 male resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older,

1 female resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older.

There are currently 53 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 98,650 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated May 28, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 98,650 Recovered 96,819 (98%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,351 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 480 Current Hospitalizations 53

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data and positivity rates are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.