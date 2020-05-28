May 28 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 101 new positives with 2 under age 18; 9 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH — On Thursday, May 28, 2020, DHHS announced 101 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 4,386 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.

Of those with complete information, there are two individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 71 percent being female and 29 percent being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (22), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (14), Merrimack (4), Grafton (2), Strafford (2), Belknap (1), and Cheshire (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (42) and Nashua (12). The county of residence is being determined for one new case.

Twelve new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 438 (10 percent) of 4,386 cases. Eleven of the new cases have no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Most of the remaining cases have either had travel to domestic or international locations or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

DHHS has also announced nine additional deaths related to COVID-19.

4 male residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

2 female residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

2 adult male residents of Hillsborough County, younger than 60 years of age

1 male resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report

(data updated May 28, 2020, 9:00 AM)

County Cases Belknap 57 Carroll 46 Cheshire 55 Coos 5 Grafton 74 Hillsborough – Other 749 Hillsborough – Manchester 1109 Hillsborough – Nashua 396 Merrimack 331 Rockingham 1277 Strafford 263 Sullivan 17 County TBD 7 Grand Total 4,386

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 4,386 Recovered 2,730 (62%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 232 (5%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 1,424 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 438 (10%) Current Hospitalizations 110 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 66,862 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 10,553 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 23,267 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 891 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 4,050

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Specimens Tested by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 5/21 5/22 5/23 5/24 5/25 5/26 5/27 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 738 598 894 561 760 866 404 689 LabCorp 459 256 241 211 175 99 281 246 Quest Diagnostics 1,086 502 495 257 629 912 607 641 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 154 155 165 191 72 66 86 127 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 112 62 80 26 138 178 n/a** 99 Other Laboratory* 34 39 16 9 38 10 9 22 Total 2,583 1,612 1,891 1,255 1,812 2,131 1,387 1,810 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 5/21 5/22 5/23 5/24 5/25 5/26 5/27 Daily Average LabCorp 94 47 37 17 0 0 2 28 Quest Diagnostics 640 425 435 224 236 231 305 357 Other Laboratory* 9 12 7 8 5 0 1 6 Total 743 484 479 249 241 231 308 391

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table. ** Not available at the time of this report.