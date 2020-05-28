May 27 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 56 new positive cases with 14 in Manchester; 9 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Wednesday, May 27, 2020, DHHS announced 56 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 4,286 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.

Of those with complete information, there are four individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 55 percent being female and 45 percent being male. The new cases reside in Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (15), Rockingham (12), Merrimack (3), Grafton (3), Strafford (2), and Belknap (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (14) and Nashua (2). The county of residence is being determined for four new cases.

Five new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 426 (10 percent) of 4,286 cases. Six of the new cases have no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Most of the remaining cases have either had travel to domestic or international locations or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

DHHS has also announced nine additional deaths related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

4 female residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

3 male residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Rockingham County, under 60 years of age

1 male resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report

(data updated May 27, 2020, 9:00 AM)

County Cases Belknap 57 Carroll 46 Cheshire 54 Coos 5 Grafton 72 Hillsborough – Other 734 Hillsborough – Manchester 1,065 Hillsborough – Nashua 384 Merrimack 327 Rockingham 1,254 Strafford 261 Sullivan 17 County TBD 10 Grand Total 4,286

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 4,286 Recovered 2,691 (63%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 223 (5%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 1,372 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 426 (10%) Current Hospitalizations 105 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 65,596 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 10,262 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 22,876 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 884 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 4,025

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories

Number of Specimens Tested by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 5/20 5/21 5/22 5/23 5/24 5/25 5/26 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 469 738 598 894 561 760 866 698 LabCorp 501 459 256 241 211 175 99 277 Quest Diagnostics 845 1,086 502 495 257 629 912 675 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 194 154 155 165 191 72 66 142 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 102 112 62 80 26 138 n/a** 87 Other Laboratory* 20 34 39 16 9 38 10 24 Total 2,131 2,583 1,612 1,891 1,255 1,812 1,953 1,891 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 5/20 5/21 5/22 5/23 5/24 5/25 5/26 Daily Average LabCorp 35 94 47 37 17 0 0 33 Quest Diagnostics 535 640 425 435 224 236 231 389 Other Laboratory* 11 9 12 7 8 5 0 7 Total 581 743 484 479 249 241 231 430

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table. ** Not available at the time of this report.