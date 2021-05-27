May 26 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 67 positive results with 3 in Manchester; 2 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Wednesday, May 26, 2021, DHHS announced 67 new positive test results for COVID-19. Today’s results include 42 people who tested positive by PCR test and 25 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 416 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are ten individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 54% being female and 46% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (15), Strafford (14), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (8), Belknap (4), Merrimack (4), Cheshire (3), Grafton (3), Coos (1), and Sullivan (1) counties, and in the cities of Nashua (9) and Manchester (3). The county of residence is being determined for two new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

DHHS has also announced two additional deaths related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

1 male resident of Cheshire County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Merrimack County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 49 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 98,470 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated May 26, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 98,470 Recovered 96,708 (98%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,346 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 416 Current Hospitalizations 49

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data and positivity rates are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.