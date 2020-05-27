May 26 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 34 new positive cases with 7 in Manchester; 4 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Tuesday, May 26, 2020, DHHS announced 34 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 4,231 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.

Of those with complete information, all cases were adults with 50 percent being female and 50 percent being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (10), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (6), Merrimack (3), Strafford (2), Belknap (1), and Coos (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (7) and Nashua (4).

One new hospitalized case was identified for a total of 421 (10%) of 4,231 cases. Three of the new cases have no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Most of the remaining cases have either had travel to domestic or international locations or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

DHHS has also announced four additional deaths related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the families and friends.

3 female residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older



New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report

(data updated May 26, 2020, 9:00 AM)

County Cases Belknap 56 Carroll 46 Cheshire 54 Coos 5 Grafton 69 Hillsborough – Other 718 Hillsborough – Manchester 1,051 Hillsborough – Nashua 380 Merrimack 324 Rockingham 1,240 Strafford 259 Sullivan 17 County TBD 12 Grand Total 4,231

NH Persons with COVID-191 4,231 Recovered 2,550 (60%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 214 (5%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 1,467 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 421 (10%) Current Hospitalizations 91 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)2 64,232 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests2 10,031 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 22,439 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL3 1,370 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 4,150

1Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Specimens Tested by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 5/19 5/20 5/21 5/22 5/23 5/24 5/25 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 425 469 738 598 894 561 760 635 LabCorp 507 501 459 256 241 211 175 336 Quest Diagnostics 735 845 1,086 502 495 257 629 650 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 31 194 154 155 165 191 72 137 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 215 102 112 62 80 26 n/a** 100 Other Laboratory* 41 20 34 39 16 9 38 28 Total 1,954 2,131 2,583 1,612 1,891 1,255 1,674 1,871 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 5/19 5/20 5/21 5/22 5/23 5/24 5/25 Daily Average LabCorp 6 35 94 47 37 17 0 34 Quest Diagnostics 628 535 640 425 435 224 236 446 Other Laboratory* 3 11 9 12 7 8 5 8 Total 637 581 743 484 479 249 241 488

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories notalready listed in the table. ** Not available at the time of this report.