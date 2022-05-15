May 26 at The Rex: What makes a ‘good’ citizen? A conversation with poet/author Claudia Rankine

MANCHESTER, NH – Join New Hampshire Humanities and Claudia Rankine, New York Times bestselling poet, MacArthur “Genius” award recipient, and speaker for the keynote event in the NH Humanities “Good” Citizen spring series.

What do we expect from our fellow citizens? How do our identities shape the ways we are perceived as citizens? And, perhaps more importantly, what are our obligations to each other as members of society? Join the discussion and explore these questions with Claudia Rankine as she speaks on what it means to be a “good” citizen today, at a moment when the rights and responsibilities of citizens are not universally understood or shared.

An Evening with Claudia Rankine:

What Makes a “Good” Citizen?

Thursday, May 26 at the REX Theatre, Manchester

Attend in person OR online!

This lecture is free and open to the public; pre-registration is required.

To attend in person at The Rex Theatre at 4 p.m., click here