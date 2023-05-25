May 25-28 Entertainment Report: Lively arts, music, shows in and around Manchester

This week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m.)

THURSDAY, MAY 25th

Andrea Paquin / The Foundry (Manchester) / 5pm

Bella Perrotta / Copper Door (Salem) / 5pm

Caylin Costello / Firefly (Manchester) / 5pm

Jess Olson / T-Bones (Bedford) / 5pm

John Chouinard / Cactus Jack’s (Manchester) / 5pm

Alex Cormier / Murphy’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Jordan Quinn / Shorty’s (Nashua) / 6pm

Ralph Allen / Cheers (Concord) / 6pm

21 st & 1 st / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 7pm

The Latchkey Gang Band / City Hall Pub (Manchester) / 7pm

Jon Ross / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 8pm

FRIDAY, MAY 26th

Scotty Cloutier / Murphy’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Paul Lussier / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Pete Massa / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm

Red Duo / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm

Doug Thompson / Firefly (Manchester) / 6pm

Swipe Right Trio / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

The Drift Duo / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm

The Slakas / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm

Eric Grant Band / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

Gorilla Gang / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

Matt Luneau / Gas Light Pub (Portsmouth) / 9:30pm

SATURDAY, MAY 27th

Paul Driscoll / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 4pm

Chris Gardner / The Wild Rover (Manchester) / 5pm

Ken Budka / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Jeff Mrozek / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Paul Gormley / Homestead (Merrimack) / 7pm

Chris Taylor / Firefly (Manchester) / 6pm

Colin Hart / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Garrett Smith / Chen Yang Li (Manchester) / 7pm

Mike Barger & Janice Lee / Hopknot (Manchester) / 7pm

Mostly 90s / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm

The Regals / Shaskeen (Manchester) / 9pm

Lexi James / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

Night Train / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

SUNDAY, MAY 28th

Brad Myrick / The Foundry (Manchester) / 10am

Mike Forgette / The Goat (Manchester) / 10am

Jasmine Mann / Café La Reine North (Manchester) / 11am

Jim Dozet / Shoppers Pub (Manchester) / 1pm

Tim Kierstead / Murphy’s (Manchester) / 3pm

Charlie Chronopoulos / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 3pm

Upright Dogs / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 4pm

KOHA / Cheers (Concord) / 5pm

Always be sure to check a venue’s website or social media for last-minute changes or to see if there are ticket or admission requirements. Thank you to Notso Costley Productions, NH Music Collective, and Bea’s Band List for your support and listings of LOCAL LIVE MUSIC.

Featured ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Click on DIRECT/x link for the official link to purchase tickets for each event.

FRIDAY, MAY 26th

ZACH NUGENT’S DEAD SET / Bank of NH Stage (Concord) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

It usually only takes one show to understand why Zach Nugent is one of the most sought-after guitarists in the live music scene. Since touring as de facto Garcia expert with Melvin Seals & JGB, he continues to build his dedicated following, putting together and leading multifaceted groups for special runs and festival appearances. Never one to shy away from new and challenging ideas, his performances promise intensity and beauty in the delivery of the music that he’s built a reputation with. www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111

DUELING PIANOS / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

Dueling Pianos of New Hampshire brings the fast-paced, request-driven fun of Dueling Pianos to the Granite State. Join us for a non-stop, high-energy show where YOU pick the set list! No musical style or genre is off limits, and no two shows are the same. Come be a part of it! www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

WHO’S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? / Hatbox Theatre (Concord) / through June 11 – DIRECT/x

A play by Edward Albee / Produced by Not Too Loud Productions / It’s after two o’clock in the morning. George, a professor, and his wife Martha have had a drink, or more. They’re stumbling home from a Faculty mixer on a quaint little New England college campus – just another night. Just the two of them – off to bed. Well, maybe a night cap. And, don’t forget the guests. We don’t want to forget the guests. All American Nick, the newest faculty member in the Math Department (or was it Biology?) and his sweet little unassuming slim hipped wife, Honey, have been invited for drinks. At 2am. It’s just a couple of drinks and some games… What could go wrong? After a round of Get the Guests, Humiliate the Host, and Hump the Hostess, it’s time to play Bringing up Baby. And that is where it really, really starts to go wrong for George and Martha. www.hatboxnh.com or (603)715-2315

SATURDAY, MAY 27th

WONDERLAND / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / 11am and 3pm – DIRECT/x

Dimensions in Dance presents Wonderland, our 28th annual production on Saturday, May 27th at 11am and 3pm. This exciting production is inspired by Lewis Carroll’s Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland and Through The Looking Glass and is told through dance, featuring original choreography in Ballet, Jazz, Modern, Tap, Hip Hop, Acro, Pointe, and Lyrical. www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588

LIVE AT THE FILLMORE / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8:00pm – DIRECT/x

Live at The Fillmore has become the most popular and best known tribute to the original Allman Brothers Band. Great attention is paid to recreating the music with an unparalleled degree of authenticity. The band has been chosen as featured performer on next year’s Time Life Southern Rock Cruise and received rave reviews for their Spring 2017 performance on national TV as part of Axs TV’s World’s Greatest Tribute Bands. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

UPCOMING EVENTS

THE WILD WOMEN OF WINEDALE / Majestic Theatre (Manchester) / June 2-24 – DIRECT/x

This Jones Hope Wooten comedy is guaranteed to drive you wild with laughter—and motivate you to keep hounding the kids to please take that stack of quilts and Granny’s Christmas china! This joyful and exuberant, yet ultimately touching, comedy focuses on three women at crossroads in their lives. With equal doses of hilarity and heart, these extraordinary women come up with delightful and surprisingly unorthodox ways to clear the clutter from their lives, their homes and their relationships so they can move their lives forward. Together they prove it’s never too late to take another one of life’s paths for a grand new adventure. www.majestictheatre.net or (603)669-7469

IMPROVBOSTON / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / June 2nd at 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

This hilarious show unfolds before your eyes as everything is made up on the spot and performed in real time. The ImprovBoston Ensemble seamlessly integrates interactive improv games, scenes and skillful storytelling along with off-the-cuff music with “follow the fun” pacing into an unforgettable performance. This show has never been seen before and will never be seen again. The best part: it’s all inspired by the audience! www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / June 2-25 – DIRECT/x

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is one of the most enduring shows of all time and reimagines the biblical story of Joseph, his father Jacob, eleven brothers and his coat of many colors. This is a sung-through musical comedy with lyrics by Tim Rice and music by Andrew Lloyd Webber. Based on the Bible’s book of Genesis and originating from a cantata written for a school choir, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is a much-loved family classic. www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588

Be sure to visit The WEEKENDER for more featured events out and about town this weekend!