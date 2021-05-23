May 23 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 79 positive results with 5 in Manchester; no deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Sunday, May 23, 2021, DHHS announced 79 new positive test results for COVID-19. Today’s results include 59 people who tested positive by PCR test and 20 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 513 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are eighteen individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 51% being female and 49% being male. The new cases reside in Cheshire (12), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (12), Rockingham (10), Strafford (9), Merrimack (8), Coos (6), Belknap (4), Grafton (3), Carroll (2), and Sullivan (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (5) and Nashua (4). The county of residence is being determined for three new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or are associated with an outbreak setting.

There are currently 54 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 98,303 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated May 23, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 98,303 Recovered 96,446 (98%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,344 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 513 Current Hospitalizations 54

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data and positivity rates are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.