May 23-26 Weekly Entertainment Report: Lively arts, music, shows in Southern NH

As always this week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m.)

THURSDAY, MAY 23

Chris Taylor / T-Bones (Concord) / 5pm

Dalton Sayball / T-Bones (Salem) / 5pm

Keith Crocker / T-Bones (Hudson) / 5pm

Sean Coleman / T-Bones (Bedford) / 5pm

Jodee Frawlee / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 5:30pm

Liz Ridgely / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Danny McCarthy / Lithermans Brewing Company (Concord) / 5:30pm

J-Lo / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm

Casey Roop / Tortilla Flat (Merrimack) / 6pm

Jordan Quinn / Pressed Café (Salem) / 6pm

Chris Lester / San Francisco Kitchen (Nashua) / 6:30pm

Mugsy / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 7pm

D-Comp / The Cavern Sports Bar (Pembroke) / 7pm

FRIDAY, MAY 24th

Jamie Hughes / The Hill Bar and Grille (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Tyler Levs / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Mikey G. / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

Garrett Smith / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm

Joe McDonald / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Dave Zangri / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 8pm

Dave Ayotte / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm

Jimmy’s Down / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm

River Sang Wild / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

Country Roads / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

Down a 5 th / Peddler’s Daughter (Nashua) / 9:30pm

SATURDAY, MAY 25th

Michaela Horan / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 5pm

Sam Hammerman / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

Justin Cohn / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Gypsy Wild / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm

Peter Pappas / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm

Ken Budka / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Dave Clark / Chen Yang Li (Bow) / 7pm

Kat Ivy / The Wild Rover (Manchester) / 7pm

Two Drink Minimum / Murphy’s (Manchester) / 8pm

Redemption Band / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm

Swipe Right Band / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

The Slakas / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm

Lexi James / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

Soup du Jour / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

Phoenix Ryzing / Peddler’s Daughter (Nashua) / 9:30pm

SUNDAY, MAY 26th

Lilly Innella / Copper Door (Salem) / 11am

Nate Comp / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am

603’s Trio / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 2pm

Casey Roop / Stella Blu (Nashua) / 3pm

Colin Hart / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 4pm

Chad Lamarsh / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 5pm

Johnny Angel / Telly’s (Epping) / 5pm

Ralph Allen / Cheers (Concord) / 5pm

Always be sure to check a venue’s website or social media for last minute changes or to see if there are ticket or admission requirements. Thank you to Notso Costley Productions and the NH Music Collective for your support and listings of LOCAL LIVE MUSIC.

FEATURED ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Click on DIRECT/x link for the official link to purchase tickets for each event.

FRIDAY, MAY 24th

FRANKIE BOY & THE BLUES EXPRESS with the ALL STAR BAND / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

Frankie Boy & The Blues Express is a New England-based blues band led by frontman, guitarist, singer and songwriter Frankie Boy Blues. The group consists of three core members, Mickey Maguire on Bass and Vocals and Harrison Foti on drums and Backup vocals sometimes expanding to four or more exceptional musicians joining their performances. Their styles range from traditional blues to funk, and even extend to hip-hop, featuring authentic, home-grown south side Chicago roots inspired by Chicago Blues Legend Luther “Guitar Junior” Johnson which they were former members of the Late Blues Legends band!!! This very special show is going to include Very Special Guests. Boston’s Queen of The Blues and Soul Miss Toni Lynn Washington. Internationally renowned Sax Gordon Beadle. Master of the Hammond B3 Ken Clark. One of Boston’s finest Ed Scheer on drums. One of New England’s best Joel “Harpo” Latulippe on Harmonica. Get ready for a Supercharged Show. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

SILVER STORIES / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / May 24 (7pm) and 25 (2pm) – DIRECT/x

The Silver Stars will be performing a cabaret-style show. They will be sharing stories, memories, and moments from their lives paired with songs that correspond with what they share with the audience. The Silver Stars are a 55+ senior performance group based at The Palace Theatres. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

SATURDAY, MAY 25th

DIMENSIONS IN DANCE: BEAUTY & THE BEAST / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 10am and 3pm – DIRECT/x

Dimensions in Dance presents its 29th annual production of Beauty and the Beast. This classic story reminds us that beauty is in the eye of the beholder and love conquers all, is told through dance, featuring original choreography in Ballet, Jazz, Modern, Tap, Hip Hop, Acro, Pointe, and Lyrical. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

CLUE: A WALKING MYSTERY / Capitol Center (Concord) / through June 16th – DIRECT/x

Enter the world of CLUE in the interactive & immersive experience, CLUE: A Walking Mystery. We need your help solving the case!🔍Can you crack the code of who killed Mr. Boddy in Concord, NH?

The case of who murdered Mr. Boddy has gone cold, with the murderer still at large. The furniture from Tudor Mansion has been auctioned off & scattered throughout downtown Concord. Now, you’re on the case to find the pieces that might hold the key to the identity of Mr. Boddy’s murderer. Get ready to search for these long-lost antiques from the iconic rooms in Tudor Mansion (the Library, the Billiard Room, the Ballroom, etc.) to figure out WHO did it, WHERE, & with WHAT! The recovered artifacts are still exactly as they were the evening Boddy Black was murdered all those years ago. The Butlers will welcome the detectives, hopeful that the players will discover once & for all who amongst us is the killer. www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111

TUPELO NIGHT OF COMEDY / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

Featuring Brad Mastrangelo, Steve Scarfo, and Jeff Koen. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

BODEANS / Center for the Arts (Nashua) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

Long known as one of the best live acts in the business, BoDeans continue to tour year-round and continue to deliver amazing, high energy, performances. BoDeans’ made an appearance, and their music is featured throughout the NetFlix original series, “The Ranch” which features Sam Elliott, Ashton Kutcher and Debra Winger. The band has been featured on “The Today Show,” “Saturday Night Live,” “Late Night with David Letterman,” “Imus In the Morning,” CNN, ESPN, Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards, and had their own PBS special. BoDeans now reside in a small group of bands that have managed to survive the ups and downs of the industry, remaining true to their sound and their style, for over 35 years. www.nashuacenterforthearts.com or 800-657-8774

UPCOMING EVENTS

42nd STREET / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / May 31-June 23 – DIRECT/x

Come along and listen to the lullaby of Broadway! 42nd Street celebrates Broadway and the magic of showbiz with wit, humor and pizzazz. At the height of the Great Depression, aspiring chorus girl Peggy Sawyer comes to the big city from Allentown, PA and soon lands her first big job in the ensemble of a glitzy new Broadway show. Just before opening night, the leading lady breaks her ankle. Will Peggy be able to step in and become a star? The score is chock-full of Broadway standards, including “We’re In the Money,” “Lullaby of Broadway,” and “Forty-Second Street.” www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588

SLEUTH / Majestic Theatre (Manchester) / June 21-23 – DIRECT/x

Andrew Shaffer’s sublime thriller is a masterpiece of plots… cracking entertainment that will appeal to everyone. The ultimate game of cat and mouse is played out in a cozy English country house owned by celebrated mystery writer, Andrew Wyke. Invited guest Milo Tindle, a young rival who shares Wyke’s love for games, declares his intention to run off with Wyke’s wife. The two men devise an elaborate revenge/power game; through their style and cunning, the stakes continue to rise, leading to the play’s inexorable, heart-stopping finish. www.majestictheatre.net or (603)669-7469

