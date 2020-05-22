May 22 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 81 positive cases with 21 in Manchester; 5 additional deaths

CONCORD, NH — On Friday, May 22, 2020, DHHS announced 81 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 4,014 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.

Of those with complete information, there are five individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 65 percent being female and 35 percent being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (19), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (17), Merrimack (8), Strafford (5), Grafton (2), and Cheshire (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (21) and Nashua (4). The county of residence is being determined for four new cases.

Fifteen new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 408 (10%) of 4,014 cases. Seven of the new cases have no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Most of the remaining cases have either had travel to domestic or international locations or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

DHHS has also announced five additional deaths related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

1 male resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

2 female residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Merrimack County, 60 years of age and older

Cases Belknap 54 Carroll 46 Cheshire 51 Coos 4 Grafton 68 Hillsborough – Other 661 Hillsborough – Manchester 975 Hillsborough – Nashua 368 Merrimack 307 Rockingham 1199 Strafford 248 Sullivan 16 County TBD 17 Grand Total 4014

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 4,014 Recovered 2,082 (52%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 204 (5%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 1,728 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 408 (10%) Current Hospitalizations 88 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 57,798 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests2 8,578 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 19,903 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 1,587 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 4,050

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Specimens Tested by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 5/15 5/16 5/17 5/18 5/19 5/20 5/21 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 551 700 970 328 425 470 738 597 LabCorp 933 588 395 318 507 502 459 529 Quest Diagnostics 304 816 501 574 735 845 1086 694 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 185 268 149 56 31 194 154 148 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 134 154 122 198 239 227 n/a** 179 Other Laboratory* 22 27 19 16 41 20 34 26 Total 2129 2553 2156 1490 1978 2258 2471 2148 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 5/15 5/16 5/17 5/18 5/19 5/20 5/21 Daily Average LabCorp 76 43 39 0 6 35 94 42 Quest Diagnostics 428 712 556 166 628 535 640 524 Other Laboratory* 18 20 11 6 3 11 9 11 Total 522 775 606 172 637 581 743 577

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories notalready listed in the table. ** Not available at the time of this report.