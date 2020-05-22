May 22 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 81 positive cases with 21 in Manchester; 5 additional deaths

Friday, May 22, 2020 NH Department of Health and Human Services COVID-19 in NH: Latest news and updates, Government 0
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

CONCORD, NH — On Friday, May 22, 2020, DHHS announced 81 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 4,014 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.

Of those with complete information, there are five individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 65 percent being female and 35 percent being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (19), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (17), Merrimack (8), Strafford (5), Grafton (2), and Cheshire (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (21) and Nashua (4). The county of residence is being determined for four new cases.

Fifteen new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 408 (10%) of 4,014 cases. Seven of the new cases have no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Most of the remaining cases have either had travel to domestic or international locations or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

DHHS has also announced five additional deaths related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

  • 1 male resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older
  • 2 female residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older
  • 1 male resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older
  • 1 male resident of Merrimack County,  60 years of age and older

Cases
Belknap 54
Carroll 46
Cheshire 51
Coos 4
Grafton 68
Hillsborough – Other 661
Hillsborough – Manchester 975
Hillsborough – Nashua 368
Merrimack 307
Rockingham 1199
Strafford 248
Sullivan 16
County TBD 17
Grand Total 4014
NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 4,014
Recovered 2,082 (52%)
Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 204 (5%)
Total Current COVID-19 Cases 1,728
Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 408 (10%)
Current Hospitalizations 88
Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 57,798
Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests2 8,578
Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 19,903
Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 1,587
Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 4,050

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Specimens Tested by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests
Testing Laboratory 5/15 5/16 5/17 5/18 5/19 5/20 5/21 Daily Average
NH Public Health Laboratories 551 700 970 328 425 470 738 597
LabCorp 933 588 395 318 507 502 459 529
Quest Diagnostics 304 816 501 574 735 845 1086 694
Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 185 268 149 56 31 194 154 148
Other NH Hospital Laboratory 134 154 122 198 239 227 n/a** 179
Other Laboratory* 22 27 19 16 41 20 34 26
Total 2129 2553 2156 1490 1978 2258 2471 2148
Antibody Laboratory Tests
Testing Laboratory 5/15 5/16 5/17 5/18 5/19 5/20 5/21 Daily Average
LabCorp 76 43 39 0 6 35 94 42
Quest Diagnostics 428 712 556 166 628 535 640 524
Other Laboratory* 18 20 11 6 3 11 9 11
Total 522 775 606 172 637 581 743 577

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories notalready listed in the table. ** Not available at the time of this report.