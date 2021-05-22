May 22 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 109 positive results with 11 in Manchester; 3 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Saturday, May 22, 2021, DHHS announced 109 new positive test results for COVID-19. Today’s results include 69 people who tested positive by PCR test and 40 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 954 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are 35 individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 55% being female and 45% being male. The new cases reside in Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (15), Rockingham (15), Cheshire (12), Grafton (12), Strafford (12), Sullivan (8), Merrimack (7), Carroll (3), and Coos (2) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (11) and Nashua (4). The county of residence is being determined for eight new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or are included in an outbreak.

DHHS has also announced three additional deaths related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

1 female resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older,

1 male resident of Rockingham County, fewer than 60 years of age,

1 male resident of Strafford County, 60 years of age and older.

There are currently 53 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 98,244 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated May 22, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 98,244 Recovered 95,946 (98%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,344 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 954 Current Hospitalizations 53

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data and positivity rates are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.