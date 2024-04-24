May 22: Griffin Free Library hosts free program on Rober Frost’s poetry and NH farming

AUBURN, NH – Griffin Free Public Library, located at 22 Hooksett Road in Auburn, is hosting “Robert Frost on the Farm: New Hampshire Farming in 1900 as Told by the Poet“ on Wednesday, May 22 at 6:30 pm. The program is presented by author and poet Jeffrey Zygmont and is funded through a grant from New Hampshire Humanities.

“While it makes spoken words sing like sauntering music, Robert Frost’s poetry can also help us appreciate the rigor of life on a New England farm in the early 20th century,” says Zygmont. In his exploration of both New Hampshire history and Frost’s poetry, he will recite a selection of Frost’s poems about farming. With each recitation, Zygmont will provide background on Frost’s life, offer insight into the poem’s origins, and commentary on the work’s artistic beauty, as well as the experiences and emotions it expresses. Participants will join a lively discussion celebrating Robert Frost’s unique gift for capturing farm life in poetry.

This program is free and open to the public. Registration is required and seating is limited. To register, visit the calendar at www.griffinfree.org and click the registration link for the event. For more information, please contact Griffin Free Public Library at 603-483-5374.

New Hampshire Humanities nurtures the joy of learning and inspires community engagement bynbringing life-enhancing ideas from the humanities to the people of New Hampshire. Learn more at www.nhhumanities.org.