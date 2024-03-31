May 21: Tina Turner tribute concert at The Palace to benefit Seacoast Outright

MANCHESTER, NH – Stephen S. Miller a.k.a. “Mama Rose” proudly presents rock artist and international singer/songwriter with 17 Billboard Top 20 Hits Debby Holiday for the first time on the East Coast with her full 10-piece “live” band (NOT an impersonation act) the sensational Tina Turner Tribute at The Palace Theatre May 21 2024 at 7 p.m. (Doors 6 p.m.).

A portion of ticket sales will be donated to Seacoast Outright one of the only specific resources available to LGBTQ+ youth in the Seacoast area and to Circle Program providing a safe and caring environment for young women to explore their strengths and possibilities. Miller is hosting the event along with Mistress of Ceremonies Miss Gay New England Zola Powell. Tickets now on sale here.