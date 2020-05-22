May 21 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 67 new positives with 16 in Manchester; 9 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Thursday, May 21, 2020, DHHS announced 67 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 3,935 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.

Of those with complete information, there are two individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 51 percent being female and 49 percent being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (19), Merrimack (9), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (7), Carroll (2), Grafton (2), Cheshire (1), and Strafford (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (16) and Nashua (7). The county of residence is being determined for three new cases.

Eight new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 393 (10 percent) of 3,935 cases. Six of the new cases have no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Most of the remaining cases have either had travel to domestic or international locations or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

DHHS has also announced nine additional deaths related to COVID-19.

5 male residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

3 female residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

County Cases Belknap 54 Carroll 46 Cheshire 50 Coos 4 Grafton 66 Hillsborough – Other 644 Hillsborough – Manchester 955 Hillsborough – Nashua 364 Merrimack 299 Rockingham 1179 Strafford 243 Sullivan 16 County TBD 15 Grand Total 3,935

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 3,935 Recovered 1,767 (45%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 199 (5%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 1,969 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 393 (10%) Current Hospitalizations 97 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 55,100 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests2 7,835 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 19,102 Persons with Test Pending at NH (see 3 below) 1,526 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 3,925

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Specimens Tested by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 5/14 5/15 5/16 5/17 5/18 5/19 5/20 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 344 551 700 970 328 425 470 541 LabCorp 406 933 588 395 318 507 502 521 Quest Diagnostics 674 304 816 501 574 735 845 636 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 326 185 268 149 56 31 194 173 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 105 134 154 122 198 239 n/a** 159 Other Laboratory* 37 22 27 19 16 41 20 26 Total 1892 2129 2553 2156 1490 1978 2031 2033 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 5/14 5/15 5/16 5/17 5/18 5/19 5/20 Daily Average LabCorp 59 76 43 39 0 6 35 37 Quest Diagnostics 488 428 712 556 166 628 535 502 Other Laboratory* 5 18 20 11 6 3 11 11 Total 552 522 775 606 172 637 581 549

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table. ** Not available at the time of this report.