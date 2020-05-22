May 21 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 67 new positives with 16 in Manchester; 9 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Thursday, May 21, 2020, DHHS announced 67 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 3,935 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.
Of those with complete information, there are two individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 51 percent being female and 49 percent being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (19), Merrimack (9), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (7), Carroll (2), Grafton (2), Cheshire (1), and Strafford (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (16) and Nashua (7). The county of residence is being determined for three new cases.
Eight new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 393 (10 percent) of 3,935 cases. Six of the new cases have no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Most of the remaining cases have either had travel to domestic or international locations or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.
DHHS has also announced nine additional deaths related to COVID-19.
- 5 male residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older
- 3 female residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older
- 1 male resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older
|County
|Cases
|Belknap
|54
|Carroll
|46
|Cheshire
|50
|Coos
|4
|Grafton
|66
|Hillsborough – Other
|644
|Hillsborough – Manchester
|955
|Hillsborough – Nashua
|364
|Merrimack
|299
|Rockingham
|1179
|Strafford
|243
|Sullivan
|16
|County TBD
|15
|Grand Total
|3,935
|NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below)
|3,935
|Recovered
|1,767 (45%)
|Deaths Attributed to COVID-19
|199 (5%)
|Total Current COVID-19 Cases
|1,969
|Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19
|393 (10%)
|Current Hospitalizations
|97
|Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below)
|55,100
|Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests2
|7,835
|Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL
|19,102
|Persons with Test Pending at NH (see 3 below)
|1,526
|Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time)
|3,925
1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.
2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.
3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.
Number of Specimens Tested by Date of Report to NH DHHS
|Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests
|Testing Laboratory
|5/14
|5/15
|5/16
|5/17
|5/18
|5/19
|5/20
|Daily Average
|NH Public Health Laboratories
|344
|551
|700
|970
|328
|425
|470
|541
|LabCorp
|406
|933
|588
|395
|318
|507
|502
|521
|Quest Diagnostics
|674
|304
|816
|501
|574
|735
|845
|636
|Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center
|326
|185
|268
|149
|56
|31
|194
|173
|Other NH Hospital Laboratory
|105
|134
|154
|122
|198
|239
|n/a**
|159
|Other Laboratory*
|37
|22
|27
|19
|16
|41
|20
|26
|Total
|1892
|2129
|2553
|2156
|1490
|1978
|2031
|2033
|Antibody Laboratory Tests
|Testing Laboratory
|5/14
|5/15
|5/16
|5/17
|5/18
|5/19
|5/20
|Daily Average
|LabCorp
|59
|76
|43
|39
|0
|6
|35
|37
|Quest Diagnostics
|488
|428
|712
|556
|166
|628
|535
|502
|Other Laboratory*
|5
|18
|20
|11
|6
|3
|11
|11
|Total
|552
|522
|775
|606
|172
|637
|581
|549
* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table. ** Not available at the time of this report.