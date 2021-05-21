May 21 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 127 positive results with 14 in Manchester; no deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Friday, May 21, 2021, DHHS announced 127 new positive test results for COVID-19. Today’s results include 76 people who tested positive by PCR test and 51 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 1,047 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are thirty-seven individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 44% being female and 56% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (30), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (18), Strafford (11), Merrimack (9), Cheshire (7), Belknap (6), Carroll (6), Sullivan (5), and Grafton (4) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (14) and Nashua (4). The county of residence is being determined for thirteen new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or have recently traveled.

There are currently 51 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 98,168 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated May 21, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 98,168 Recovered 95,780 (98%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,341 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 1,047 Current Hospitalizations 51

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data and positivity rates are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.