May 21: Kelley Stelling hosts Instagram Live artist talk/virtual art exhibition featuring Carla Giordano

MANCHESTER, NH – Kelley Stelling Contemporary will host its first virtual exhibition featuring the work of artist Carla Giordano.

Giordano was chosen based upon her tiny assemblages depicting domestic life. She uses found objects combined with traditional craft techniques to create miniature versions of our private lives, all within the rooms we inhabit. While this body of work began far before the Covid-19 stay at home order, her work seems increasingly relevant as we all grapple with confinement and the boundaries that each wall in our home provides.

Giordano’s work evokes a “toy” or “dollhouse” which are typically admired by children and played with. She questions the child’s deeper relationship with these objects and asks the viewer questions such as “What are our houses expected to look like?”

Join via Instagram Live for a virtual artist talk hosted by Bill Stelling with Carla Giordano @Kelleystellingcontemporary on Instagram Live Thursday, May 21 at 6 p.m. as Giordano discusses her work, her process, and how her work as evolved.