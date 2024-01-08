May 21: Celebrate recipients of the 32nd Annual Historic Preservation Awards

MANCHESTER, NH – The Manchester Historic Association (MHA) is pleased to announce that it has selected six honorees for its 32nd Annual Historic Preservation Awards, including a Neighborhood Preservation Award to NeighborWorks Southern New Hampshire for the RENEW II Project at the Smith & Dow Block (1426 Elm St) and Carpenter & Bean Block (1382 Elm St).

The event will be held on May 21 at the Dana Center for the Performing Arts at Saint Anselm College.

The Historic Preservation Awards program recognizes and supports the efforts of individuals, businesses and organizations that have made significant contributions to the preservation of buildings, neighborhoods, traditions, and other historic resources in the Queen City.

In addition to the Neighborhood Preservation Award, the Historic Preservation Award honorees are:

Homeowner’s Award

Craig St. Pierre for the Clarence M. Dodge House, 278 Myrtle Street

Design Award

Manchester Fire Department Station 9 (575 Calef Road) for incorporating historical elements related to Manchester firefighting

Private Development Award

Richard Dryer, Dryer Management Inc. for 901 Union Street

Restoration of a City Landmark Award

Saint Joseph Cathedral, 145 Lowell Street

Nostalgia Award

Brady Sullivan Properties for the replica of the “Lollipops” sculpture

“We received many impressive nominations this year, making the selection process particularly competitive,” said MHA Executive Director Jeff Barraclough. “I am very impressed with this year’s recipients. Each project reflects the care that the nominees took in preserving a part of Manchester’s history.”

General admission for the event is $125, and $100 for MHA members. The awards event is the largest fundraiser of the year for the MHA, and proceeds will help in creating more interactive exhibits and expanding educational programs at the Millyard Museum.

Information about sponsorship opportunities and reservations may be obtained by calling (603) 622-7531, or online at www.manchesterhistoric.org.

Founded in 1896, the Manchester Historic Association is an independent, 501(c)(3) nonprofit charitable organization with the mission to collect, preserve and share the history of Manchester, New Hampshire. The Association operates the Millyard Museum and the Research Center, both of which are open to the general public. The Association presents a variety of public programs including lectures, walking tours and concerts, and also school programs for students from third grade through college. Call (603) 622-7531 for more information, or visit www.manchesterhistoric.org.