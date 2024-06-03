May 2024 Grand Jury indictments for Hillsborough County Superior Court North

MANCHESTER, NH – A behavioral therapist, fired in December for allegedly assaulting an autistic 7-year-old boy, was indicted on three counts of simple assault, extended term.

Louis James Efstathiou, 69, of 349 Hanover St., Apt. 5, who worked at Parker-Varney Elementary School, is accused of assaulting the child on Dec. 21, 2023. According to the indictments, Efstathiou struck the child with his knee and struck him in the leg.

Court documents indicate Efstathiou was fired within an hour of the alleged assault.

He worked for Applied ABC, which was under contract by the school district for Registered Behavioral Therapists, commonly referred to in the school district as paraprofessionals or paras.

The Hillsborough County Superior Court Northern District grand jury handed up 272 indictments for May.

Among those indicted were:

Maria Arabaxhi, 35, of 196 Second St., first floor, criminal threatening, domestic violence. On Oct, 26, 2023, Arabaxhi is accused of brandishing a knife during an argument with T.J.

Yorrie Abrahams Sr., 49, of 557 Pine St., #2, armed career criminal, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, felonious use of a firearm, and two counts of felon in possession of a dangerous weapon – two shotguns. On Feb. 23, 2024, Abrahams is accused of being in possession of the shotguns and more than an ounce of marijuana, having previously been convicted of three felonies.

Kelsey Haskell, 25, of 106 W. River Road, #15, second-degree assault charge. On July 20, 2023, Haskell is accused of exposing E.C., a child under the age of 13, to fentanyl, resulting in E.C. overdosing.

Michael D. Bernier, 42, transient of Manchester, two counts of simple assault by prisoner. On March 31, 2024 while in the Valley Street jail, Bernier is accused of pushing and hitting J.P in the face.

Shakiye Billings, 19, of 620 Summer St., #2, burglary. On Jan. 7, 2024, Billings is accused of breaking into Manchester West High School, 9 Notre Dame Ave.

Gary Bournival, 67, of 48 Henriette St., Apt. 209, first-degree assault and felon in possession of a dangerous weapon. On Feb. 27, 2024, Bournival is accused of striking J.L. with a collapsible baton, causing injury.

Brad Brooks, 22, of 48 Lone Star Ave., Farmington, theft by unauthorized taking. On Dec. 9, 2022 in Manchester, Brooks is accused of stealing a white Nissan Altima.

Michael Brown, 56, of 825 Fox Hollow Way, burglary. On June 10, 2023, Brown is accused of entering 301 Manchester St. with the intent to commit theft.

Jimmie Carlton, 58, of 669 Union St., aggravated felonious sexual assault and criminal threatening. On Nov. 4, 2021, Carlton is accused of raping a woman who “reasonably believed” he had a gun pointed at her head.

Drew Chiras, 18, of 40 Rochambeau St., Goffstown, reckless conduct, deadly weapon; falsifying physical evidence; felonious use of a firearm, and possession of oxycodone hydrochloride. On Feb. 24, 2024 in Manchester, Chiras is accused of driving a Mercedes Benz at a high rate of speed into oncoming traffic. Two days later, he is accused of hiding the car to prevent its availability in a police investigation. On March 4, 2024, again in Manchester, Chiras is accused of being in possession of a Glock 9mm handgun while in possession of a controlled drug.

Alfred Colon, 38, homeless, two counts of forgery, identity theft and a misdemeanor charge of possessing metallic knuckles. On June 20, 2023, Colon is accused of using the name Jonathan Colon, his brother, when signing bail documents, defrauding bail commissioner Michael Pacheco. The identity fraud charge accuses him of posing as his brother to get a lower bail. On March 20, 2024, he allegedly defrauded the staff of the Valley Street jail when he signed the inmate acceptance form using his brother’s name.

Holly Crawford, 39, of the FIT homeless shelter at 199 Manchester St., first-degree assault and felon in possession of a deadly weapon. On Feb. 4, 2024, Crawford is accused of stabbing L.M. with a knife.

Wilfredo Cruz, 49, no fixed address, Nashua, but presently detained in the Valley Street jail, nine counts of witness tampering and misdemeanor charges of criminal threatening, one count, and stalking, five counts. In September, October and December 2023, Cruz is accused of telling M.M. to not show up to court, to plead the fifth, tell authorities she was not going forward with the charges, among other things to try to induce M.M. to withhold testimony. The stalking charges allege he told M.M. he was going to “Break her face.” The stalking charges alleged he violated bail conditions when he called M.M.

Christopher Delisle, 34, of 133 Kearsarge St., 10 counts of possession of child sexual abuse images. On Dec. 19, 2023, Delisle is accused of possessing 10 videos of girls, some as young as 4 years old, engaged in sexual conduct with men.

Megan Elwell, 43, of 11 Nesmith St., Lawrence, Mass., simple assault of police officer. On Feb. 11, 2024 in Manchester, Elwell is accused of hitting a law enforcement officer, identified by the initials “B.R.” in the indictment, in the face.

Jason Fernandez, 27, of 4 Mitchell St., one count each of first and second-degree assault, domestic violence. On Sept. 4, 2023, Fernandez is accused of causing a fracture to J.S.’s orbital bone when he struck J.S. in the face.

Kristopher Gabbard, 34, of 190 Wilson St., #1, reckless conduct. On Jan. 11, 2024, Gabbard is accused of firing a gun at an occupied vehicle in a densely populated area of the city.

Richard Gallagher, 35, of 818 Lilac Lane, Dover, two counts of witness tampering. On Feb. 5 in Manchester, Gallagher is accused of contacting C.O., in violation of a bail order, and said, “Please don’t get me arrested and tell them the truth.”

Phillip Geyselaers, 30, of 140 Hartt Ave., reckless conduct. On Dec. 23, 2023, Geyselaers is accused of being intoxicated and firing a gun, putting members of the public at risk of serious bodily injury.

Chelsie Golan, 31, of 51 Autran Ave., North Andover, Mass., organized retail crime enterprise and willful concealment. On May 29, 2023 at the New Hampshire Liquor and Wine Outlet, 9 Leavy Drive, Bedford, Golan is accused of conspiring with one or more persons to steal merchandize from the store and resell it.

Roshaun Hartford, 28, of 2175 River Road, two counts of pattern of aggravated felonious sexual assault. Between April 16, 2019 and Dec. 15, 2023, Hartford is accused of engaging in a pattern of sexual assault of a girl who was under the age of 16.

Matthew Hawes, 39, of Brooklyn, NY, identity fraud and forgery. On March 5, 2024 in Manchester, Hawes is accused of altering a check, drawn on the account of Rosemary and Allan Dudash, in the amount of $3,500 and he posed as K.D. in an attempt to obtain the money at TD Bank.

Richard Hedrich, 35, of 405 Front St., theft by unauthorized taking and reckless conduct. On Feb. 20, 2024, Hedrich is accused of exercising unauthorized control over a white Kia Sportage, the property of B.P., and driving erratically in Manchester.

Alexia Herrera, 46, of 668 Pine St., Apt. 2, hand guns armed career criminal, felon in possession of a dangerous weapon, felonious use of a firearm, and one count each of possession of cocaine and methamphetamine. On Feb. 14, 2024, Herrera is accused of being in possession of a revolver and the drugs, while having been convicted of three separate felonies.

Kevin Hokenstrom, 68, of 503 Beech St., #5, second-degree assault and reckless conduct. On Oct. 13, 2022, Hokenstrom is accused of backing into T.P. with his car, injuring T.P.

Robert Jacques, 41, whose address is listed as the FIT shelter, 199 Manchester St., robbery and felon in possession of a dangerous weapon. On Aug. 7, 2023, Jacques is accused of committing a theft against K.T. while armed with a blunt instrument.

Julieanna Labrake, 50, of 6 Central Square, Unit 6, Troy, reckless conduct. On Feb. 24, 2024 in Manchester, Labrake is accused of driving in the wrong direction on Interstate 293, putting other motorists at risk.

Isaiah Mahir, 19, of 154 Beech Hill Drive, criminal threatening and reckless conduct, deadly weapon. On March 17, 2024, Mahir is accused of pointing a shotgun at J.F. and saying, “You wanna act out, wanna keep fucking with me?”

Tyrone Martinez, 44, of 17 Hevey St., 31, four counts of felonious sexual assault involving a child under the age of 13 and indecent exposure. Between Aug. 2, 2021 and Aug. 2, 2022, and on Feb. 22, 2022, Martinez is accused of sexually molesting a girl who was under the age of 13. The indecent exposure charge accuses him of giving the child a back rub while he was naked.

Matthew Mulcahy, 29, of 135 Liberty St., Concord, two counts of second-degree assault. Between Feb. 17-18, 2024, Mulcahy is accused of headbutting and punching S.B in the face causing S.B. to sustain a deviated septum.

Bairon (CQ) Munoz Benitez, 35, l/k/a of 106 Bridge St., #2, two counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault with force/violence. According to the indictments, on March 3, 2024 Munoz Benitez slapped and held down a 22-year-old woman while forcibly raping her and also forced her to perform fellatio on him.

James Odam, 47, of 216 Maple St., riot. On Jan. 1, 2024, Odam is accused of engaging in tumultuous behavior with Anthony Clark, Desarae Roy and Donna Clement causing injury to C.H. Roy, 36, of 26 Sullivan St., Apt. 1, also was indicted for riot.

Edward Paquin, 58, of 7 Rena Ave., Hudson, three counts of felonious sexual assault, witness tampering and three counts of misdemeanor sexual assault. On July 18, 2023 in Hillsboro, Paquin is accused of performing fellatio on a child who was between the age of 13 and 16 and also digitally penetrating his anus. Paquin allegedly told the child to “keep his mouth shut” when a police officer approached his car.

Patrick Roy, 26, of 1095 Bodwell Road, domestic violence. On Jan. 14, 2023, Roy is accused of holding a gun to the head of C.L. and threatening to kill her.

Eric St. Pierre, 40, of 219 Belmont St., #6, two counts of theft by extortion. On July 11, 2023, St. Pierre is accused of forcing K.B. to apply for a loan at Service Credit Union while putting his hand on K.B.’s arm and saying if K.B. did not apply for the loan that “bad things will happen.”

Chad Stricker, 30, of 88 Arlington St., Apt. 1, two counts of pattern of aggravated felonious assault; four counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault, and two counts of felonious sexual assault. Between June 1, 2023 and Jan. 7, 2024, Stricker is accused of sexually assaulting two children, both under the age of 13.

Idris Terrell, 21, of 163 South Beech St., Apt. 3, two counts each of theft by unauthorized taking and robbery. On Feb. 23, 2025, Terrell is accused of using force on V.L. when he stole her Nissan Altima and her ring worth more than $1,500.

Sergio Torres, 26, 184 Garden Drive, #14, attempted first-degree assault; riot; second-degree assault; two counts of reckless conduct, deadly weapon, and two counts of accomplice to first-degree assault. On March 24, 2024, Torres is accused of driving his motor vehicle at Officer Sardo, running over the officer’s foot. Also, acting in concert with two others, he allegedly recklessly engaged in tumultuous conduct when they confronted, punched and kicked A.F. One of the reckless conduct charges alleges he put the public in danger when he fled police in his vehicle at a high rate of speed in downtown Manchester before crashing it. He also is accused of aiding others in the assault on A.F. who suffered serious bodily injury when someone bit him on his back.

Jonas Vasquez, 22, of 326 South Union St., Lawrence, Mass., aggravated felonious sexual assault, attempted aggravated felonious sexual assault, felonious sexual assault and pattern of felonious sexual assault. Between Aug. 1, 2020 and Jan. 31, 2021, Vasquez is accused of sexually molesting a 15-year-old girl.

James Vilmont, 28, of 65 Village Circle Way, reckless conduct, deadly weapon. On Jan. 3, 2024, Vilmont is accused of firing a 9mm Sig Sauer into an occupied apartment.

Katrina Warren, 35, of 23 Fairway Drive, Derry, reckless conduct, deadly weapon, and two counts of operating a motor vehicle after being certified a habitual offender. On Feb. 13, 2024 in Manchester, Warren is accused of driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee off the rear of a tow truck while the tow truck operator was standing next to the truck attempting to tow the Jeep. On March 5, 2024, Warren then allegedly drove again on Notre Dame Avenue in Manchester.