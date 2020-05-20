May 20 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 149 new positive results with 70 in Manchester; 8 deaths reported

Wednesday, May 20, 2020 NH Department of Health and Human Services COVID-19 in NH: Latest news and updates, Government 0
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

CONCORD, NH – On Wednesday, May 20, 2020, DHHS announced 149 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 3,868 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.

Of those with complete information, there are three individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 64 percent being female and 36 percent being male. The new cases reside in Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (25), Rockingham (21), Merrimack (8), Strafford (2), Belknap (1), and Grafton (1) counties and in the cities of Manchester (70) and Nashua (18). The county of residence is being determined for three new cases.

Two new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 385 (10 percent) of 3,868 cases. Three of the new cases have no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Most of the remaining cases have either had travel to domestic or international locations or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

DHHS has also announced eight additional deaths related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

  • 3 male residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older
  • 2 female residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older
  • 1 male resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older
  • 1 female resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older
  • 1 male resident of Strafford County, 60 years of age and older

County Cases
Belknap 54
Carroll 44
Cheshire 49
Coos 4
Grafton 64
Hillsborough – Other 637
Hillsborough – Manchester 938
Hillsborough – Nashua 357
Merrimack 290
Rockingham 1159
Strafford 242
Sullivan 16
County TBD 14
Grand Total 3868

 

NH Persons with COVID-191 3,868
Recovered 1,388 (36%)
Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 190 (5%)
Total Current COVID-19 Cases 2,290
Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 385 (10%)
Current Hospitalizations 103
Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)2 52,830
Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests2 7,254
Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 18,490
Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL3 1,434
Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 3,875

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Specimens Tested by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests
Testing Laboratory 5/13 5/14 5/15 5/16 5/17 5/18 5/19 Daily Average
NH Public Health Laboratories 443 344 537 697 970 328 425 535
LabCorp 536 406 933 588 395 318 507 526
Quest Diagnostics 1240 674 304 816 501 574 735 692
Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 96 326 185 268 149 56 31 159
Other NH Hospital Laboratory 156 105 134 154 122 198 n/a** 145
Other Laboratory* 35 37 22 27 19 16 41 28
Total 2506 1892 2115 2550 2156 1490 1739 2064
Antibody Laboratory Tests
Testing Laboratory 5/13 5/14 5/15 5/16 5/17 5/18 5/19 Daily Average
LabCorp 62 59 76 43 39 0 6 41
Quest Diagnostics 1348 488 428 712 556 166 628 618
Other Laboratory* 7 5 18 20 11 6 3 10
Total 1417 552 522 775 606 172 637 669

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories notalready listed in the table. ** Not available at the time of this report.

 