May 20 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 149 new positive results with 70 in Manchester; 8 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Wednesday, May 20, 2020, DHHS announced 149 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 3,868 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.

Of those with complete information, there are three individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 64 percent being female and 36 percent being male. The new cases reside in Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (25), Rockingham (21), Merrimack (8), Strafford (2), Belknap (1), and Grafton (1) counties and in the cities of Manchester (70) and Nashua (18). The county of residence is being determined for three new cases.

Two new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 385 (10 percent) of 3,868 cases. Three of the new cases have no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Most of the remaining cases have either had travel to domestic or international locations or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

DHHS has also announced eight additional deaths related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

3 male residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

2 female residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Strafford County, 60 years of age and older



County Cases Belknap 54 Carroll 44 Cheshire 49 Coos 4 Grafton 64 Hillsborough – Other 637 Hillsborough – Manchester 938 Hillsborough – Nashua 357 Merrimack 290 Rockingham 1159 Strafford 242 Sullivan 16 County TBD 14 Grand Total 3868

NH Persons with COVID-191 3,868 Recovered 1,388 (36%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 190 (5%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 2,290 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 385 (10%) Current Hospitalizations 103 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)2 52,830 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests2 7,254 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 18,490 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL3 1,434 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 3,875

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Specimens Tested by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 5/13 5/14 5/15 5/16 5/17 5/18 5/19 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 443 344 537 697 970 328 425 535 LabCorp 536 406 933 588 395 318 507 526 Quest Diagnostics 1240 674 304 816 501 574 735 692 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 96 326 185 268 149 56 31 159 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 156 105 134 154 122 198 n/a** 145 Other Laboratory* 35 37 22 27 19 16 41 28 Total 2506 1892 2115 2550 2156 1490 1739 2064 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 5/13 5/14 5/15 5/16 5/17 5/18 5/19 Daily Average LabCorp 62 59 76 43 39 0 6 41 Quest Diagnostics 1348 488 428 712 556 166 628 618 Other Laboratory* 7 5 18 20 11 6 3 10 Total 1417 552 522 775 606 172 637 669

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories notalready listed in the table. ** Not available at the time of this report.