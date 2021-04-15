May 20: City Library partners with St. Mary’s Bank for free session on demystifying credit

The Manchester City Library has partnered with St. Mary’s Bank to bring you a virtual lesson on Credit! Watch this talk on Thursday, May 20, 2021, at 6 p.m. via Zoom.

In this talk, Aimee Morin, Business Analyst at St. Mary’s Bank, will go over some core concepts about Credit Scores, how to improve your score, and the best strategies for choosing and using a credit card.

For questions, call Sue Harmon at 603-624-6550 x3320 or email sharmon@manchesternh.gov

Signup for this program is not required, but if you’d like a reminder email and Zoom link, you can sign up through our library calendar! Visit www.manchesterlibrary.org and click on “Upcoming Events” to view the library calendar or copy and paste this link into your browser:

https://www.libraryinsight.com/eventdetails.asp?jx=i1&lmx=%CF%60c+%A2%ACq&v=3