May 2 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 270 positive results with 78 in Manchester; 1 death reported

CONCORD, NH – On Monday, May 2, 2022, DHHS announced 270 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Sunday, May 1. Today’s results include 193 people who tested positive by PCR test and 77 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced 411 cases from Friday, April 29 (305 by PCR and 106 by antigen test); and 372 cases from Saturday, April 30 (276 by PCR and 96 by antigen test). Additionally, DHHS announced an additional 23 new cases from Wednesday, April 18 (0 by PCR and 23 by antigen test) for a new total of 203; an additional 20 new cases from Saturday, April 21 (0 by PCR and 20 by antigen test) for a new total of 446; an additional 21 new cases from Tuesday, April 26 (0 by PCR and 21 by antigen test) for a new total of 556; and an additional 42 new cases from Thursday, April 28 (17 by PCR and 25 by antigen test) for a new total of 494. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 2,989 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are one hundred and seventeen individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 57% being female and 43% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (244), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (174), Strafford (143), Merrimack (90), Grafton (82), Belknap (66), Cheshire (62), Carroll (36), Sullivan (32), and Coos (3) counties, and in the cities of Nashua (88) and Manchester (78). The county of residence is being determined for sixty-one new cases.

DHHS has also announced one additional death related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

1 female resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

There are 18 people hospitalized in NH with COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 311,144 cases diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated May 2, 2022, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 311,144 Recovered 305,674 (98%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 2,481 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 2,989 Current Hospitalizations Treated for COVID-19 18

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data, positivity rates and vaccination data are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview. For additional hospitalization data, please visit the New Hampshire Hospital Association’s COVID-19 information page at https://nhha.org/index.php/whats-new/1545-coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19-outbreak.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.