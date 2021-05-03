May 2 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 221 positive results with 24 in Manchester; 1 death reported

CONCORD, NH – On Sunday, May 2, 2021, DHHS announced 221 new positive test results for COVID-19. Today’s results include 155 people who tested positive by PCR test and 66 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 2,242 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are fifty individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 50% being female and 50% being male. The new cases reside in Strafford (32), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (25), Rockingham (24), Grafton (19), Cheshire (18), Merrimack (14), Carroll (10), Sullivan (9), Belknap (6), and Coos (5) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (24) and Nashua (19). The county of residence is being determined for sixteen new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

DHHS has also announced one additional death related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

1 male resident of Rockingham County, fewer than 60 years of age

There are currently 79 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 95,377 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated May 2, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 95,377 Recovered 91,830 (96%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,305 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 2,242 Current Hospitalizations 79

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data and positivity rates are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.