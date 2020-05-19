May 19 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 69 new cases with 24 in Manchester; 10 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Tuesday, May 19, 2020, DHHS announced 69 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 3,721 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.

Of those with complete information, there are two individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 64 percent being female and 35 percent being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (20), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (10), Strafford (4), and Grafton (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (24) and Nashua (8). The county of residence is being determined for two new cases.

Fifteen new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 383 (10 percent) of 3,721 cases. Six of the new cases have no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Most of the remaining cases have either had travel to domestic or international locations or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

DHHS has also announced ten additional deaths related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

5 male residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

2 female residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

3 male residents of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older



County Cases Belknap 53 Carroll 44 Cheshire 49 Coos 4 Grafton 63 Hillsborough – Other 612 Hillsborough – Manchester 869 Hillsborough – Nashua 339 Merrimack 283 Rockingham 1138 Strafford 240 Sullivan 16 County TBD 11 Grand Total 3721

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 3,721 Recovered 1,275 (34%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 182 (5%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 2,264 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 383 (10%) Current Hospitalizations 105 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 50,888 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests2 6,617 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 17,583 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 861 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 3,775

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.