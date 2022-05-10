May 19 kick-off event: Unique collaborative creates healthcare career pathways

MANCHESTER, NH – A new and innovative “earn while you learn” collaboration between two major healthcare providers and the statewide community college network aims to transform the region’s healthcare workforce.

ApprenticeshipNH, the Community College System of New Hampshire (CCSNH), Catholic Medical Center and Elliot Health System are excited to announce a broad registered apprenticeship program to cultivate talent in nursing, tech, and support roles at The Elliot and CMC. This “earn while you learn” approach allows individuals to hold a paid position while engaging in classroom learning and on-the-job training.

“I can’t recall a point in my career when it has been this challenging to fill these positions,” says Karen Schoch, Director of Organizational Development at Catholic Medical Center. “A program like this not only helps us place people in critically important positions, it also removes barriers for people who want to pursue a healthcare career. We look forward to growing this program with other healthcare partners to serve needs across the state.”

“We are pleased to help future and current employees support themselves and their families while they transition into new healthcare roles,” says Becky Marden, Director of Workforce Development and Experience at Elliot Health System. “This collaboration will open up new pathways to start a healthcare career, and also opportunities for advancement and growth.”

To kick off this partnership, the organizations will hold a Healthcare Career Fair on the campus of Manchester Community College on Thursday May 19, from 1 – 6 PM. Anyone interested in entering the healthcare workforce through a paid registered apprenticeship program is encouraged to attend. Employment applications and screening interviews will be conducted on-site; interested individuals should come prepared for a job interview. The event will focus on three roles—medical assistant, patient service representative and licensed nursing assistant. Other roles may also be available for application. Current healthcare employees looking to train in a new role are also welcome. Resources will be available to support first-time students or those re-entering the classroom.

“This new apprenticeship program builds on the workforce connections that MCC has established with these key healthcare organizations in our community,” says Brian Bicknell, President of Manchester Community College. “We look forward to hosting the May 19 Healthcare Career Fair and welcoming applicants and new students to campus.”