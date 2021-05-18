May 18 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 139 positive results with 11 in Manchester; 1 death reported

CONCORD, NH – On Tuesday, May 18, 2021, DHHS announced 139 new positive test results for COVID-19. Today’s results include 63 people who tested positive by PCR test and 76 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 1,118 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.
Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are twenty-eight individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 44% being female and 56% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (33), Merrimack (18), Grafton (16), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (15), Cheshire (11), Strafford (8), Belknap (5), Carroll (2), Sullivan (2), and Coos (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (11) and Nashua (11). The county of residence is being determined for six new cases.
Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.
DHHS has also announced one additional death related to COVID-19.
- 1 male resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older
There are currently 48 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 97,904 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.
Current Situation in New Hampshire
New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated May 18, 2021, 9 a.m.)
|NH Persons with COVID-19
|97,904
|Recovered
|95,452 (98%)
|Deaths Attributed to COVID-19
|1,339 (1%)
|Total Current COVID-19 Cases
|1,118
|Current Hospitalizations
|48
COVID-19 Vaccine Allocation Update
Age and Sex of COVID-19 Vaccine Recipients
|Population Group
|Estimated NH Population Size4
|Proportion of Population
|Received 1 Dose
|Received 2 Doses
|Proportion of Dose 1
|Persons
|Estimated Vaccine Coverage
|Proportion of Dose 2
|Persons
|Estimated Vaccine Coverage
|Total
|1,359,711
|100.0%
|100.0%
|725,937
|53.4%
|100.0%
|511,972
|37.7%
|Sex
|Female
|685,918
|50.4%
|53.2%
|385,870
|56.3%
|54.7%
|279,931
|40.8%
|Male
|673,793
|49.6%
|45.7%
|331,648
|49.2%
|44.2%
|226,103
|33.6%
|Unknown
|n/a
|n/a
|1.2%
|8,419
|n/a
|1.2%
|5,938
|n/a
|Age Group (in years)
|0 – 15
|222,965
|16.4%
|0.3%
|2,114
|0.9%
|0%
|0
|0%
|16 – 29
|243,374
|17.9%
|14.8%
|107,540
|44.2%
|10.8%
|55,446
|22.8%
|30 – 39
|166,811
|12.3%
|12.5%
|90,673
|54.4%
|10.2%
|52,123
|31.2%
|40 – 49
|161,333
|11.9%
|13.2%
|96,155
|59.6%
|13.2%
|67,724
|42.0%
|50 – 64
|311,364
|22.9%
|30.2%
|219,142
|70.4%
|32.3%
|165,443
|53.1%
|65 – 74
|152,669
|11.2%
|18.5%
|134,062
|87.8%
|21.5%
|110,068
|72.1%
|75+
|101,195
|7.4%
|10.5%
|76,251
|75.4%
|11.9%
|61,168
|60.4%
Race/Ethnicity Identified COVID-19 Vaccine Recipients
Race/Ethnicity is known for 94% of COVID-19 vaccine recipients.
|Race/Ethnicity
|Estimated NH Population Size4
|Proportion of Population
|Received 1 Dose
|Received 2 Doses
|Proportion of Dose 1
|Persons
|Estimated Vaccine Coverage
|Proportion of Dose 2
|Persons
|Estimated Vaccine Coverage
|White2
|1,220,437
|89.8%
|89.8%
|84.1%
|610,151
|50.0%
|85.6%
|438,214
|Hispanic/Latino1
|54,589
|4.0%
|4.0%
|2.7%
|19,418
|35.6%
|2.1%
|10,652
|Black or African American2
|20,054
|1.5%
|1.5%
|0.9%
|6,798
|33.9%
|0.7%
|3,669
|Asian2
|39,797
|2.9%
|2.9%
|3.4%
|24,651
|61.9%
|2.7%
|13,572
|Other3
|24,834
|1.8%
|Ω
|Ω
|Ω
|Ω
|Ω
|Ω
|Unknown / Not Reported
|n/a
|n/a
|Ω
|Ω
|Ω
|Ω
|Ω
|Ω
|Total
|1,359,711
|100.0%
|100.0%
|725,937
|53.4%
|100.0%
|511,972
|37.7%
1 Hispanic/Latino includes people of any race.
2 All other races are non-Hispanic/Latino or Hispanic/Latino ethnicity unknown.
3 Other includes non-Hispanic: American Indian/Alaska Native, Native Hawaiian/Other Pacific Islander, or two or more races.
4 Census Bureau Population Estimates 7/1/19 from https://www.census.gov/data/tables/time-series/demo/popest/2010s-state-detail.html
Data represent persons vaccinated at NH vaccination sites, excluding federally allocated vaccine doses (n=71,532), through May 16th, 2021 and entered into the New Hampshire Immunization Information System.
Ω Data are temporarily unavailable due to a technical issue.
Vaccine Doses Allocated, Distributed, and Administered by Vaccination Site Group
|Vaccination Sites
|Doses
Available for Site to Order1
|Doses Distributed2
|Total Doses Administered to Patients3
|1-dose Vaccine4 Doses
|2-dose Vaccine5
|First Doses
|Second Doses
|Hospitals
|195,690
|157,945
|158,207
|784
|82,221
|75,202
|Long-term care pharmacy partnership program*
|54,015
|51,675
|48,902
|0
|26,513
|22,389
|State-managed fixed sites
|733,142
|767,957
|722,512
|6,061
|399,619
|316,832
|Regional public health network mobile sites
|166,711
|128,687
|116,202
|5,973
|59,632
|50,597
|Retail Pharmacy**
|326,850
|339,538
|166,160
|11,316
|105,608
|49,236
|Outpatient Healthcare Locations
|15,550
|8,900
|9,000
|833
|6,949
|1,218
|Supersites
|38,620
|38,384
|38,267
|22,327
|9,637
|6,303
|Other
|30,107
|14,143
|12,830
|440
|8,971
|3,419
|Total
|1,560,685
|1,507,229
|1,272,080
|47,734
|699,150
|525,196
1 Doses available for site to order are the number of first and second doses that have been made available to the site to order.
2 Doses distributed are the number of first and second doses that the site has ordered and received at their location. Orders are based on clinic schedules and average uptake of vaccine by participants.
3 Doses administered may exceed the number of doses distributed due to the ability to get extra doses out of a vial, depending on the type of syringe used.
4 Includes the single-dose Janssen Biotech vaccine.
5 Includes the 2-dose Pfizer BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.
* The LTCF PPP is a federal program that sends pharmacies into LTCF to vaccinate residents and staff. In order for LTCF to access this program in New Hampshire, NH DHHS was required by the CDC to allocate a fixed number of doses to guarantee that pharmacies would have enough vaccine to complete vaccination administration within a four-week time frame. This program remains on schedule as originally anticipated and will be continually monitored to ensure completeness.
**Retail Pharmacy: Includes doses allocated to the State of NH that were distributed to a Pharmacy in addition to doses allocated directly from the federal government to the federal retail pharmacy partnership program.
Vaccine Doses Distributed and Administered by Vaccination Site*
|Vaccination Sites1
|Doses Distributed2
|Total Doses Administered to Patients3
|1-dose Vaccine4 Doses
|2-dose Vaccine5
|First Doses
|Second Doses
|Hospitals
|Alice Peck Day Memorial Hospital
|1,370
|1,320
|90
|625
|605
|Androscoggin Valley Hospital
|8,617
|9,268
|75
|4,777
|4,416
|Catholic Medical Center
|4,565
|4,814
|120
|2,401
|2,293
|Cheshire Medical Center
|2,765
|2,633
|0
|1,321
|1,312
|Concord Hospital / Lakes Region General Hospital
|23,846
|22,195
|29
|11,048
|11,118
|Cottage Hospital
|402
|435
|3
|224
|208
|Elliot Hospital
|5,525
|5,861
|0
|2,977
|2,884
|Encompass Health
|255
|274
|0
|146
|128
|Exeter Hospital
|3,863
|4,264
|0
|2,154
|2,110
|Frisbie Memorial Hospital
|1,395
|1,436
|0
|738
|698
|Hampstead Hospital
|7,555
|8,043
|0
|4,403
|3,640
|Huggins Hospital
|12,371
|11,167
|5
|6,207
|4,955
|Littleton Regional Hospital
|13,677
|15,195
|5
|7,858
|7,332
|Mary Hitchcock Memorial Hospital
|20,825
|20,914
|142
|11,425
|9,347
|Memorial Hospital
|16,401
|16,670
|14
|8,411
|8,245
|Monadnock Community Hospital
|1,085
|1,022
|3
|526
|493
|New London Hospital
|1,045
|1,001
|21
|502
|478
|New Hampshire Hospital
|970
|1,043
|0
|547
|496
|Northeast Rehab Hospital
|1,472
|1,373
|0
|708
|665
|Parkland Medical Center
|1,170
|1,164
|5
|584
|575
|Portsmouth Regional Hospital
|3,187
|3,414
|78
|1,739
|1,597
|Southern NH Medical Center
|3,377
|3,486
|0
|1,841
|1,645
|Speare Memorial Hospital
|565
|721
|0
|372
|349
|St. Joseph Hospital
|3,625
|3,360
|122
|1,676
|1,562
|Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital
|5,105
|3,691
|56
|1,907
|1,728
|Valley Regional Hospital
|552
|561
|5
|287
|269
|Weeks Medical Center
|6,934
|7,189
|6
|3,919
|3,264
|Wentworth Douglass Hospital
|5,426
|5,693
|5
|2,898
|2,790
|State-managed fixed sites
|State of NH- Capital Area
|106,202
|129,250
|2,054
|74,120
|53,076
|State of NH- Carroll County (closed Feb 2021)
|2,460
|1,521
|0
|1,182
|339
|State of NH- Central NH
|28,538
|24,103
|0
|13,794
|10,309
|State of NH- Greater Monadnock
|67,996
|64,225
|169
|35,352
|28,704
|State of NH- Greater Nashua
|100,320
|84,326
|498
|47,660
|36,168
|State of NH- Greater Sullivan
|31,584
|25,192
|0
|14,107
|11,085
|State of NH- Manchester
|95,588
|81,182
|0
|44,227
|36,955
|State of NH- North Country (closed Feb 2021)
|1,580
|748
|0
|595
|153
|State of NH- Seacoast
|89,392
|82,654
|1,971
|42,546
|38,137
|State of NH- South Central
|108,030
|98,911
|1,368
|53,156
|44,387
|State of NH- Strafford County
|70,565
|65,962
|0
|38,122
|27,840
|State of NH- Upper Valley
|28,801
|29,758
|0
|15,846
|13,912
|State of NH- Winnipesaukee
|36,901
|34,680
|1
|18,912
|15,767
|Regional Public Health Networks (RPHNs)
|Capital Area RPHN
|8,505
|6,880
|2,517
|2,631
|1,732
|Carroll County RPHN
|3,735
|4,156
|299
|2,076
|1,781
|Central NH RPHN
|8,384
|7,718
|0
|3,998
|3,720
|Greater Manchester RPHN
|15,689
|13,589
|492
|7,210
|5,887
|Greater Nashua RPHN
|18,994
|17,123
|786
|8,699
|7,638
|Greater Sullivan County RPHN
|2,570
|1,665
|47
|844
|774
|North Country RPHN
|5,133
|4,530
|112
|2,391
|2,027
|Seacoast RPHN
|11,247
|11,065
|15
|6,023
|5,027
|South Central RPHN
|7,045
|7,189
|36
|3,748
|3,405
|Strafford County RPHN
|32,063
|27,816
|524
|14,647
|12,645
|Upper Valley RPHN
|10,626
|9,500
|1,067
|4,749
|3,684
|Winnipesaukee RPHN
|4,696
|4,971
|78
|2,616
|2,277
|Supersites
|NH Motor Speedway, Loudon, NH – March 6 – 8
|11,480
|11,429
|11,429
|0
|0
|NH Motor Speedway, Loudon, NH – March 27 – 28
|9,210
|9,560
|0
|9,512
|48
|NH Motor Speedway, Loudon, NH – April 10-11
|11,280
|10,898
|10,898
|0
|0
|NH Motor Speedway, Loudon, NH – April 24
|6,414
|6,380
|0
|125
|6,255
1 Vaccine is distributed equitably across the state to vaccination sites based on a pro-rata share of vaccines available each week and population size of the region being served.
2 Doses distributed are the number of doses that the site has ordered and received at their location. Orders are based on clinic schedules and average uptake of vaccine by participants.
3 Doses administered may exceed the number of doses distributed due to the ability to get extra doses out of a vial, depending on the type of syringe used.
4 Includes the single-dose Janssen Biotech vaccine.
5 Includes the 2-dose Pfizer BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.
Note: Data presented represent doses distributed and administered through May 16th, 2021.
|Current COVID-19 Outbreaks
|Resident Cases
|Staff Cases
|Under Investigation
|Deaths
|Federal Correctional Institution – Berlin
|192
|9
|0
|0
|Sullivan County Health Care
|17
|5
|0
|0
|Closed COVID-19 Outbreaks
|Resident Cases
|Staff Cases
|Deaths
|All American Assisted Living Londonderry (6/9/2020)
|15
|16
|2
|Alpine Health Center (4/8/2021)
|19
|10
|3
|Applewood Rehabilitation Center (2/20/2021)
|18
|17
|1
|The Arbors at Bedford (2/7/2021)
|47
|18
|22
|Aurora Assisted Living Derry (6/6/2020)
|38
|17
|10
|Aurora Assisted Living Derry (1/21/2021)
|13
|17
|0
|Bedford Falls (6/6/2020)
|40
|21
|11
|Bedford Hills Center Genesis (7/16/2020)
|37
|25
|7
|Bedford Hills Center Genesis (11/19/2020)
|61
|20
|19
|Bedford Hills Center Genesis (1/6/2021)
|3
|6
|0
|Bedford Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (7/7/2020)
|62
|28
|17
|Bedford Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (3/27/2021)
|9
|14
|0
|Bel-Air Nursing Home and Rehab Center (2/1/2021)
|22
|8
|0
|Bellamy Fields Dover (5/16/2020)
|35
|13
|10
|Bentley Commons at Bedford (2/4/2021)
|21
|13
|2
|Birch Hill (7/30/2020)
|40
|29
|14
|Birch Hill (2/23/2021)
|3
|13
|0
|Calumet Transitional Housing Unit – NHDOC (2/3/2021)
|14
|5
|0
|Carriage Hill Assisted Living (2/13/2021)
|13
|9
|3
|Carroll County Department of Corrections (2/23/2021)
|3
|10
|0
|Clipper Harbor Genesis Portsmouth (5/29/2020)
|0
|8
|0
|Clipper Harbor/Cedar Healthcare Center (1/24/2021)
|32
|16
|7
|Colonial Poplin Nursing & Rehabilitation (12/22/2020)
|19
|10
|0
|Colonial Poplin Nursing & Rehabilitation (1/15/2021)
|4
|1
|0
|Community Bridges Belmont (6/9/2020)
|2
|7
|0
|Community Bridges Concord (2/2/2021)
|5
|10
|0
|Community Resources for Justice Transitional Housing Manchester (5/18/2020)
|16
|4
|0
|Coos County Nursing Home (4/30/2021)
|7
|9
|0
|Coos County Nursing Hospital (12/30/2020)
|64
|71
|13
|Country Village Center (2/17/2021)
|47
|20
|12
|Courville at Bedford – Carlyle Place (1/6/2021)
|20
|10
|7
|Courville Manchester (6/30/2020)
|15
|14
|6
|Crestwood Center Milford (6/30/2020)
|54
|28
|15
|Crestwood Center Milford (1/18/2021)
|26
|13
|3
|Crotched Mountain (4/20/2020)
|3
|12
|1
|Dover Center for Health and Rehabilitation (3/10/2021)
|74
|49
|11
|Easterseals – Manchester (5/16/2020)
|45
|70
|0
|Edgewood Centre Portsmouth (2/16/2021)
|28
|21
|2
|Elms Center (1/11/2021)
|31
|14
|10
|Epsom Healthcare (1/18/2021)
|66
|30
|8
|Evergreen Place Manchester (9/3/2020)
|27
|16
|7
|Evergreen Place Manchester (12/22/2020)
|3
|2
|0
|Fairview Senior Living (1/12/2021)
|89
|54
|11
|Golden View Health Care Meredith (1/24/2021)
|77
|52
|12
|Grace House Windham (12/30/2020)
|14
|12
|0
|Granite Recovery Centers NFA Behavioral Health-Salem (4/7/2021)
|36
|8
|0
|Green Mountain Treatment Center (1/8/2021)
|68
|38
|0
|Greenbriar (8/21/2020)
|124
|34
|28
|Greystone Farm at Salem (6/16/2020)
|9
|3
|0
|Greystone Farms (1/25/2021)
|2
|7
|0
|Hackett Hill Genesis Manchester (6/5/2020)
|56
|16
|16
|Hackett Hill Genesis Manchester (12/18/2020)
|1
|4
|0
|Hanover Hill Manchester (5/26/2020)
|79
|60
|25
|Hanover Hill Manchester (1/11/2021)
|22
|11
|3
|Hanover Terrace Health and Rehabilitation Center (1/22/2021)
|71
|40
|7
|Harbor Care Chestnut Street Group Home (2/2/2021)
|4
|2
|0
|Harmony Homes by the Bay (2/7/2021)
|38
|15
|3
|Harris Hill Center (1/21/2021)
|22
|17
|3
|Hillsborough County House of Corrections (2/11/2021)
|114
|54
|0
|Hillsborough County House of Corrections (3/19/2021)
|20
|2
|0
|Hillsborough County Nursing Home (7/27/2020)
|154
|55
|39
|Hillsborough County Nursing Home (2/15/2021)
|100
|64
|13
|Holy Cross Manchester (7/15/2020)
|19
|18
|1
|Huntington Nashua (5/8/2020)
|23
|19
|7
|Institute for Professional Practice, Inc (4/21/2020)
|2
|6
|1
|Keene Center (2/17/2021)
|101
|38
|10
|Kendal at Hanover (2/8/2021)
|4
|7
|1
|Keystone Hall, Cynthia Day Program (1/20/2021)
|19
|6
|0
|Kimi Nichols Center Plaistow (6/10/2020)
|3
|6
|0
|Lafayette Center (2/6/2021)
|18
|11
|1
|Lakes Region Community Services Fairview Home (1/14/2021)
|7
|13
|1
|Langdon Place of Exeter (2/17/2021)
|14
|8
|2
|Langdon Place of Nashua (2/23/2021)
|19
|18
|2
|Ledgewood Bay Assisted Living (2/16/2021)
|17
|16
|3
|Maple Leaf Healthcare Center (12/18/2020)
|93
|70
|10
|Meredith Bay Colony Club (1/26/2021)
|23
|13
|2
|Merrimack County Jail (1/22/2021)
|36
|15
|0
|Merrimack County Nursing Home (3/8/2021)
|45
|51
|6
|Mt. Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation Manchester (6/26/2020)
|38
|16
|5
|Mt. Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation Manchester (3/17/2021)
|12
|7
|0
|Mt. Prospect Academy Plymouth (12/18/2020)
|14
|28
|0
|Mt. Prospect Academy Seacoast Treatment & Stabilization Center (1/10/2021)
|9
|8
|0
|Mountain Ridge Genesis Franklin (6/18/2020)
|49
|21
|9
|Mountain View Community Ossipee (10/7/2020)
|4
|8
|1
|Nashua Crossings Benchmark (1/25/2021)
|49
|28
|7
|NH Correctional Facility for Women (2/12/2021)
|26
|11
|0
|NH State Prison – Men’s (3/22/21)
|266
|75
|1
|NH Veterans’ Home (1/25/2021)
|93
|102
|36
|Northern NH Correctional Facility – Berlin (2/3/2021)
|129
|30
|1
|Northern NH Correctional Facility – Berlin (4/14/2021)
|5
|0
|0
|Oceanside Center – Genesis (12/16/2020)
|44
|27
|11
|Pheasant Wood Center (1/5/2021)
|32
|2
|7
|Pine Rock Manor Warner (11/19/2020)
|48
|14
|8
|Pines of Newmarket (1/24/2021)
|28
|13
|8
|Pleasant Valley Derry (5/27/2020)
|87
|29
|21
|Pleasant View Nursing Home (1/26/2021)
|94
|49
|22
|Prospect Woodward Home at Hillside Village Keene (12/16/2020)
|14
|9
|1
|Residence at Salem Woods (1/11/2021)
|1
|1
|0
|Ridgewood Genesis Bedford (6/18/2020)
|64
|23
|23
|Ridgewood Genesis Bedford (8/12/2020)
|2
|9
|0
|Ridgewood Genesis Bedford (12/13/2020)
|3
|5
|0
|Rivermead Peterborough (1/22/2021)
|5
|8
|0
|Riverside Rest Home (2/17/2021)
|96
|79
|9
|Rockingham County Nursing and Rehab (1/23/2021)
|3
|15
|0
|Rockingham County House of Corrections (9/13/2020)
|11
|1
|0
|Rockingham County House of Corrections (4/20/2021)
|7
|1
|0
|St. Anne’s Rehabilitation and Nursing Center Dover (12/22/2020)
|17
|16
|0
|St. Francis Rehabilitation and Nursing Center (1/29/2021)
|37
|26
|15
|St. Joseph’s Residence Manchester (12/22/2020)
|11
|11
|2
|St. Teresa Rehabilitation and Nursing Center Manchester (12/3/2020)
|31
|18
|9
|St. Vincent Rehabilitation and Nursing Center (2/26/2021)
|35
|15
|4
|Salem Woods (5/18/2020)
|23
|26
|10
|Salemhaven (7/9/2020)
|46
|15
|11
|Secure Psychiatric Unit, NH Department of Corrections (1/25/2021)
|20
|10
|0
|Strafford County Jail (2/12/2021)
|127
|14
|0
|Studley Home Assisted Living Facility Rochester (12/16/2020)
|30
|4
|2
|Sullivan County Department of Corrections (2/24/2021)
|35
|12
|0
|Sullivan County Nursing Home (2/26/2021)
|123
|57
|3
|Summerhill Assisted Living (2/17/2021)
|14
|13
|2
|Villa Crest Manchester (7/1/2020)
|54
|45
|15
|Warde Health Center Windham (10/22/2020)
|3
|2
|0
|Warde Health Center Windham (1/5/2021)
|23
|14
|2
|Wentworth Senior Living (1/18/2021)
|11
|6
|1
|Woodcrest Village Assisted Living (2/12/2021)
|21
|17
|3
|Woodlawn Care Center Newport (12/10/2020)
|33
|24
|4
Deaths Pending Investigation Confirmed as COVID-19 Related
The following deaths occurred more than two weeks ago and were recently confirmed as related to COVID-19:
|Week of
|Sex
|County
|Age Group
|Week of Jan. 11, 2021
|Male
|Hillsborough
|50-59
|Week of Apr. 12, 2021
|Female
|Hillsborough
|60-69
|Week of Apr. 26, 2021
|Female
|Hillsborough
|70-79
|Week of Apr. 26, 2021
|Female
|Hillsborough
|60-69
|Week of Apr. 26, 2021
|Male
|Strafford
|70-79
The most up-to-date laboratory testing data and positivity rates are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.
For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.