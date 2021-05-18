May 18 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 139 positive results with 11 in Manchester; 1 death reported

CONCORD, NH – On Tuesday, May 18, 2021, DHHS announced 139 new positive test results for COVID-19. Today’s results include 63 people who tested positive by PCR test and 76 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 1,118 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are twenty-eight individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 44% being female and 56% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (33), Merrimack (18), Grafton (16), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (15), Cheshire (11), Strafford (8), Belknap (5), Carroll (2), Sullivan (2), and Coos (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (11) and Nashua (11). The county of residence is being determined for six new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

DHHS has also announced one additional death related to COVID-19.

1 male resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 48 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 97,904 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated May 18, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 97,904 Recovered 95,452 (98%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,339 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 1,118 Current Hospitalizations 48

COVID-19 Vaccine Allocation Update

Age and Sex of COVID-19 Vaccine Recipients

Population Group Estimated NH Population Size4 Proportion of Population Received 1 Dose Received 2 Doses Proportion of Dose 1 Persons Estimated Vaccine Coverage Proportion of Dose 2 Persons Estimated Vaccine Coverage Total 1,359,711 100.0% 100.0% 725,937 53.4% 100.0% 511,972 37.7% Sex Female 685,918 50.4% 53.2% 385,870 56.3% 54.7% 279,931 40.8% Male 673,793 49.6% 45.7% 331,648 49.2% 44.2% 226,103 33.6% Unknown n/a n/a 1.2% 8,419 n/a 1.2% 5,938 n/a Age Group (in years) 0 – 15 222,965 16.4% 0.3% 2,114 0.9% 0% 0 0% 16 – 29 243,374 17.9% 14.8% 107,540 44.2% 10.8% 55,446 22.8% 30 – 39 166,811 12.3% 12.5% 90,673 54.4% 10.2% 52,123 31.2% 40 – 49 161,333 11.9% 13.2% 96,155 59.6% 13.2% 67,724 42.0% 50 – 64 311,364 22.9% 30.2% 219,142 70.4% 32.3% 165,443 53.1% 65 – 74 152,669 11.2% 18.5% 134,062 87.8% 21.5% 110,068 72.1% 75+ 101,195 7.4% 10.5% 76,251 75.4% 11.9% 61,168 60.4%

Race/Ethnicity Identified COVID-19 Vaccine Recipients

Race/Ethnicity is known for 94% of COVID-19 vaccine recipients.

Race/Ethnicity Estimated NH Population Size4 Proportion of Population Received 1 Dose Received 2 Doses Proportion of Dose 1 Persons Estimated Vaccine Coverage Proportion of Dose 2 Persons Estimated Vaccine Coverage White2 1,220,437 89.8% 89.8% 84.1% 610,151 50.0% 85.6% 438,214 Hispanic/Latino1 54,589 4.0% 4.0% 2.7% 19,418 35.6% 2.1% 10,652 Black or African American2 20,054 1.5% 1.5% 0.9% 6,798 33.9% 0.7% 3,669 Asian2 39,797 2.9% 2.9% 3.4% 24,651 61.9% 2.7% 13,572 Other3 24,834 1.8% Ω Ω Ω Ω Ω Ω Unknown / Not Reported n/a n/a Ω Ω Ω Ω Ω Ω Total 1,359,711 100.0% 100.0% 725,937 53.4% 100.0% 511,972 37.7%

1 Hispanic/Latino includes people of any race.

2 All other races are non-Hispanic/Latino or Hispanic/Latino ethnicity unknown.

3 Other includes non-Hispanic: American Indian/Alaska Native, Native Hawaiian/Other Pacific Islander, or two or more races.

4 Census Bureau Population Estimates 7/1/19 from https://www.census.gov/data/tables/time-series/demo/popest/2010s-state-detail.html

Data represent persons vaccinated at NH vaccination sites, excluding federally allocated vaccine doses (n=71,532), through May 16th, 2021 and entered into the New Hampshire Immunization Information System.

Ω Data are temporarily unavailable due to a technical issue.

Vaccine Doses Allocated, Distributed, and Administered by Vaccination Site Group

Vaccination Sites Doses Available for Site to Order1 Doses Distributed2 Total Doses Administered to Patients3 1-dose Vaccine4 Doses 2-dose Vaccine5 First Doses Second Doses Hospitals 195,690 157,945 158,207 784 82,221 75,202 Long-term care pharmacy partnership program* 54,015 51,675 48,902 0 26,513 22,389 State-managed fixed sites 733,142 767,957 722,512 6,061 399,619 316,832 Regional public health network mobile sites 166,711 128,687 116,202 5,973 59,632 50,597 Retail Pharmacy** 326,850 339,538 166,160 11,316 105,608 49,236 Outpatient Healthcare Locations 15,550 8,900 9,000 833 6,949 1,218 Supersites 38,620 38,384 38,267 22,327 9,637 6,303 Other 30,107 14,143 12,830 440 8,971 3,419 Total 1,560,685 1,507,229 1,272,080 47,734 699,150 525,196

1 Doses available for site to order are the number of first and second doses that have been made available to the site to order.

2 Doses distributed are the number of first and second doses that the site has ordered and received at their location. Orders are based on clinic schedules and average uptake of vaccine by participants.

3 Doses administered may exceed the number of doses distributed due to the ability to get extra doses out of a vial, depending on the type of syringe used.

4 Includes the single-dose Janssen Biotech vaccine.

5 Includes the 2-dose Pfizer BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.

* The LTCF PPP is a federal program that sends pharmacies into LTCF to vaccinate residents and staff. In order for LTCF to access this program in New Hampshire, NH DHHS was required by the CDC to allocate a fixed number of doses to guarantee that pharmacies would have enough vaccine to complete vaccination administration within a four-week time frame. This program remains on schedule as originally anticipated and will be continually monitored to ensure completeness.

**Retail Pharmacy: Includes doses allocated to the State of NH that were distributed to a Pharmacy in addition to doses allocated directly from the federal government to the federal retail pharmacy partnership program.

Vaccine Doses Distributed and Administered by Vaccination Site*

Vaccination Sites1 Doses Distributed2 Total Doses Administered to Patients3 1-dose Vaccine4 Doses 2-dose Vaccine5 First Doses Second Doses Hospitals Alice Peck Day Memorial Hospital 1,370 1,320 90 625 605 Androscoggin Valley Hospital 8,617 9,268 75 4,777 4,416 Catholic Medical Center 4,565 4,814 120 2,401 2,293 Cheshire Medical Center 2,765 2,633 0 1,321 1,312 Concord Hospital / Lakes Region General Hospital 23,846 22,195 29 11,048 11,118 Cottage Hospital 402 435 3 224 208 Elliot Hospital 5,525 5,861 0 2,977 2,884 Encompass Health 255 274 0 146 128 Exeter Hospital 3,863 4,264 0 2,154 2,110 Frisbie Memorial Hospital 1,395 1,436 0 738 698 Hampstead Hospital 7,555 8,043 0 4,403 3,640 Huggins Hospital 12,371 11,167 5 6,207 4,955 Littleton Regional Hospital 13,677 15,195 5 7,858 7,332 Mary Hitchcock Memorial Hospital 20,825 20,914 142 11,425 9,347 Memorial Hospital 16,401 16,670 14 8,411 8,245 Monadnock Community Hospital 1,085 1,022 3 526 493 New London Hospital 1,045 1,001 21 502 478 New Hampshire Hospital 970 1,043 0 547 496 Northeast Rehab Hospital 1,472 1,373 0 708 665 Parkland Medical Center 1,170 1,164 5 584 575 Portsmouth Regional Hospital 3,187 3,414 78 1,739 1,597 Southern NH Medical Center 3,377 3,486 0 1,841 1,645 Speare Memorial Hospital 565 721 0 372 349 St. Joseph Hospital 3,625 3,360 122 1,676 1,562 Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital 5,105 3,691 56 1,907 1,728 Valley Regional Hospital 552 561 5 287 269 Weeks Medical Center 6,934 7,189 6 3,919 3,264 Wentworth Douglass Hospital 5,426 5,693 5 2,898 2,790 State-managed fixed sites State of NH- Capital Area 106,202 129,250 2,054 74,120 53,076 State of NH- Carroll County (closed Feb 2021) 2,460 1,521 0 1,182 339 State of NH- Central NH 28,538 24,103 0 13,794 10,309 State of NH- Greater Monadnock 67,996 64,225 169 35,352 28,704 State of NH- Greater Nashua 100,320 84,326 498 47,660 36,168 State of NH- Greater Sullivan 31,584 25,192 0 14,107 11,085 State of NH- Manchester 95,588 81,182 0 44,227 36,955 State of NH- North Country (closed Feb 2021) 1,580 748 0 595 153 State of NH- Seacoast 89,392 82,654 1,971 42,546 38,137 State of NH- South Central 108,030 98,911 1,368 53,156 44,387 State of NH- Strafford County 70,565 65,962 0 38,122 27,840 State of NH- Upper Valley 28,801 29,758 0 15,846 13,912 State of NH- Winnipesaukee 36,901 34,680 1 18,912 15,767 Regional Public Health Networks (RPHNs) Capital Area RPHN 8,505 6,880 2,517 2,631 1,732 Carroll County RPHN 3,735 4,156 299 2,076 1,781 Central NH RPHN 8,384 7,718 0 3,998 3,720 Greater Manchester RPHN 15,689 13,589 492 7,210 5,887 Greater Nashua RPHN 18,994 17,123 786 8,699 7,638 Greater Sullivan County RPHN 2,570 1,665 47 844 774 North Country RPHN 5,133 4,530 112 2,391 2,027 Seacoast RPHN 11,247 11,065 15 6,023 5,027 South Central RPHN 7,045 7,189 36 3,748 3,405 Strafford County RPHN 32,063 27,816 524 14,647 12,645 Upper Valley RPHN 10,626 9,500 1,067 4,749 3,684 Winnipesaukee RPHN 4,696 4,971 78 2,616 2,277 Supersites NH Motor Speedway, Loudon, NH – March 6 – 8 11,480 11,429 11,429 0 0 NH Motor Speedway, Loudon, NH – March 27 – 28 9,210 9,560 0 9,512 48 NH Motor Speedway, Loudon, NH – April 10-11 11,280 10,898 10,898 0 0 NH Motor Speedway, Loudon, NH – April 24 6,414 6,380 0 125 6,255

1 Vaccine is distributed equitably across the state to vaccination sites based on a pro-rata share of vaccines available each week and population size of the region being served.

2 Doses distributed are the number of doses that the site has ordered and received at their location. Orders are based on clinic schedules and average uptake of vaccine by participants.

3 Doses administered may exceed the number of doses distributed due to the ability to get extra doses out of a vial, depending on the type of syringe used.

4 Includes the single-dose Janssen Biotech vaccine.

5 Includes the 2-dose Pfizer BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.

Note: Data presented represent doses distributed and administered through May 16th, 2021.

Current COVID-19 Outbreaks Resident Cases Staff Cases Under Investigation Deaths

Federal Correctional Institution – Berlin 192 9 0 0 Sullivan County Health Care 17 5 0 0

Closed COVID-19 Outbreaks Resident Cases Staff Cases Deaths

All American Assisted Living Londonderry (6/9/2020) 15 16 2 Alpine Health Center (4/8/2021) 19 10 3 Applewood Rehabilitation Center (2/20/2021) 18 17 1 The Arbors at Bedford (2/7/2021) 47 18 22 Aurora Assisted Living Derry (6/6/2020) 38 17 10 Aurora Assisted Living Derry (1/21/2021) 13 17 0 Bedford Falls (6/6/2020) 40 21 11 Bedford Hills Center Genesis (7/16/2020) 37 25 7 Bedford Hills Center Genesis (11/19/2020) 61 20 19 Bedford Hills Center Genesis (1/6/2021) 3 6 0 Bedford Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (7/7/2020) 62 28 17 Bedford Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (3/27/2021) 9 14 0 Bel-Air Nursing Home and Rehab Center (2/1/2021) 22 8 0 Bellamy Fields Dover (5/16/2020) 35 13 10 Bentley Commons at Bedford (2/4/2021) 21 13 2 Birch Hill (7/30/2020) 40 29 14 Birch Hill (2/23/2021) 3 13 0 Calumet Transitional Housing Unit – NHDOC (2/3/2021) 14 5 0 Carriage Hill Assisted Living (2/13/2021) 13 9 3 Carroll County Department of Corrections (2/23/2021) 3 10 0 Clipper Harbor Genesis Portsmouth (5/29/2020) 0 8 0 Clipper Harbor/Cedar Healthcare Center (1/24/2021) 32 16 7 Colonial Poplin Nursing & Rehabilitation (12/22/2020) 19 10 0 Colonial Poplin Nursing & Rehabilitation (1/15/2021) 4 1 0 Community Bridges Belmont (6/9/2020) 2 7 0 Community Bridges Concord (2/2/2021) 5 10 0 Community Resources for Justice Transitional Housing Manchester (5/18/2020) 16 4 0 Coos County Nursing Home (4/30/2021) 7 9 0 Coos County Nursing Hospital (12/30/2020) 64 71 13 Country Village Center (2/17/2021) 47 20 12 Courville at Bedford – Carlyle Place (1/6/2021) 20 10 7 Courville Manchester (6/30/2020) 15 14 6 Crestwood Center Milford (6/30/2020) 54 28 15 Crestwood Center Milford (1/18/2021) 26 13 3 Crotched Mountain (4/20/2020) 3 12 1 Dover Center for Health and Rehabilitation (3/10/2021) 74 49 11 Easterseals – Manchester (5/16/2020) 45 70 0 Edgewood Centre Portsmouth (2/16/2021) 28 21 2 Elms Center (1/11/2021) 31 14 10 Epsom Healthcare (1/18/2021) 66 30 8 Evergreen Place Manchester (9/3/2020) 27 16 7 Evergreen Place Manchester (12/22/2020) 3 2 0 Fairview Senior Living (1/12/2021) 89 54 11 Golden View Health Care Meredith (1/24/2021) 77 52 12 Grace House Windham (12/30/2020) 14 12 0 Granite Recovery Centers NFA Behavioral Health-Salem (4/7/2021) 36 8 0 Green Mountain Treatment Center (1/8/2021) 68 38 0 Greenbriar (8/21/2020) 124 34 28 Greystone Farm at Salem (6/16/2020) 9 3 0 Greystone Farms (1/25/2021) 2 7 0 Hackett Hill Genesis Manchester (6/5/2020) 56 16 16 Hackett Hill Genesis Manchester (12/18/2020) 1 4 0 Hanover Hill Manchester (5/26/2020) 79 60 25 Hanover Hill Manchester (1/11/2021) 22 11 3 Hanover Terrace Health and Rehabilitation Center (1/22/2021) 71 40 7 Harbor Care Chestnut Street Group Home (2/2/2021) 4 2 0 Harmony Homes by the Bay (2/7/2021) 38 15 3 Harris Hill Center (1/21/2021) 22 17 3 Hillsborough County House of Corrections (2/11/2021) 114 54 0 Hillsborough County House of Corrections (3/19/2021) 20 2 0 Hillsborough County Nursing Home (7/27/2020) 154 55 39 Hillsborough County Nursing Home (2/15/2021) 100 64 13 Holy Cross Manchester (7/15/2020) 19 18 1 Huntington Nashua (5/8/2020) 23 19 7 Institute for Professional Practice, Inc (4/21/2020) 2 6 1 Keene Center (2/17/2021) 101 38 10 Kendal at Hanover (2/8/2021) 4 7 1 Keystone Hall, Cynthia Day Program (1/20/2021) 19 6 0 Kimi Nichols Center Plaistow (6/10/2020) 3 6 0 Lafayette Center (2/6/2021) 18 11 1 Lakes Region Community Services Fairview Home (1/14/2021) 7 13 1 Langdon Place of Exeter (2/17/2021) 14 8 2 Langdon Place of Nashua (2/23/2021) 19 18 2 Ledgewood Bay Assisted Living (2/16/2021) 17 16 3 Maple Leaf Healthcare Center (12/18/2020) 93 70 10 Meredith Bay Colony Club (1/26/2021) 23 13 2 Merrimack County Jail (1/22/2021) 36 15 0 Merrimack County Nursing Home (3/8/2021) 45 51 6 Mt. Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation Manchester (6/26/2020) 38 16 5 Mt. Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation Manchester (3/17/2021) 12 7 0 Mt. Prospect Academy Plymouth (12/18/2020) 14 28 0 Mt. Prospect Academy Seacoast Treatment & Stabilization Center (1/10/2021) 9 8 0 Mountain Ridge Genesis Franklin (6/18/2020) 49 21 9 Mountain View Community Ossipee (10/7/2020) 4 8 1 Nashua Crossings Benchmark (1/25/2021) 49 28 7 NH Correctional Facility for Women (2/12/2021) 26 11 0 NH State Prison – Men’s (3/22/21) 266 75 1 NH Veterans’ Home (1/25/2021) 93 102 36 Northern NH Correctional Facility – Berlin (2/3/2021) 129 30 1 Northern NH Correctional Facility – Berlin (4/14/2021) 5 0 0 Oceanside Center – Genesis (12/16/2020) 44 27 11 Pheasant Wood Center (1/5/2021) 32 2 7 Pine Rock Manor Warner (11/19/2020) 48 14 8 Pines of Newmarket (1/24/2021) 28 13 8 Pleasant Valley Derry (5/27/2020) 87 29 21 Pleasant View Nursing Home (1/26/2021) 94 49 22 Prospect Woodward Home at Hillside Village Keene (12/16/2020) 14 9 1 Residence at Salem Woods (1/11/2021) 1 1 0 Ridgewood Genesis Bedford (6/18/2020) 64 23 23 Ridgewood Genesis Bedford (8/12/2020) 2 9 0 Ridgewood Genesis Bedford (12/13/2020) 3 5 0 Rivermead Peterborough (1/22/2021) 5 8 0 Riverside Rest Home (2/17/2021) 96 79 9 Rockingham County Nursing and Rehab (1/23/2021) 3 15 0 Rockingham County House of Corrections (9/13/2020) 11 1 0 Rockingham County House of Corrections (4/20/2021) 7 1 0 St. Anne’s Rehabilitation and Nursing Center Dover (12/22/2020) 17 16 0 St. Francis Rehabilitation and Nursing Center (1/29/2021) 37 26 15 St. Joseph’s Residence Manchester (12/22/2020) 11 11 2 St. Teresa Rehabilitation and Nursing Center Manchester (12/3/2020) 31 18 9 St. Vincent Rehabilitation and Nursing Center (2/26/2021) 35 15 4 Salem Woods (5/18/2020) 23 26 10 Salemhaven (7/9/2020) 46 15 11 Secure Psychiatric Unit, NH Department of Corrections (1/25/2021) 20 10 0 Strafford County Jail (2/12/2021) 127 14 0 Studley Home Assisted Living Facility Rochester (12/16/2020) 30 4 2 Sullivan County Department of Corrections (2/24/2021) 35 12 0 Sullivan County Nursing Home (2/26/2021) 123 57 3 Summerhill Assisted Living (2/17/2021) 14 13 2 Villa Crest Manchester (7/1/2020) 54 45 15 Warde Health Center Windham (10/22/2020) 3 2 0 Warde Health Center Windham (1/5/2021) 23 14 2 Wentworth Senior Living (1/18/2021) 11 6 1 Woodcrest Village Assisted Living (2/12/2021) 21 17 3 Woodlawn Care Center Newport (12/10/2020) 33 24 4

Deaths Pending Investigation Confirmed as COVID-19 Related

The following deaths occurred more than two weeks ago and were recently confirmed as related to COVID-19:

Week of Sex County Age Group Week of Jan. 11, 2021 Male Hillsborough 50-59 Week of Apr. 12, 2021 Female Hillsborough 60-69 Week of Apr. 26, 2021 Female Hillsborough 70-79 Week of Apr. 26, 2021 Female Hillsborough 60-69 Week of Apr. 26, 2021 Male Strafford 70-79

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data and positivity rates are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.