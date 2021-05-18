May 18 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 139 positive results with 11 in Manchester; 1 death reported

Tuesday, May 18, 2021

CONCORD,  NH – On Tuesday, May 18, 2021, DHHS announced 139 new positive test results for COVID-19. Today’s results include 63 people who tested positive by PCR test and 76 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 1,118 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are twenty-eight individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 44% being female and 56% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (33), Merrimack (18), Grafton (16), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (15), Cheshire (11), Strafford (8), Belknap (5), Carroll (2), Sullivan (2), and Coos (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (11) and Nashua (11). The county of residence is being determined for six new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

DHHS has also announced one additional death related to COVID-19.

  • 1 male resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 48 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 97,904 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated May 18, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-1997,904
Recovered95,452 (98%)
Deaths Attributed to COVID-191,339 (1%)
Total Current COVID-19 Cases1,118
Current Hospitalizations48

COVID-19 Vaccine Allocation Update

Age and Sex of COVID-19 Vaccine Recipients

Population GroupEstimated NH Population Size4Proportion of PopulationReceived 1 DoseReceived 2 Doses
Proportion of Dose 1PersonsEstimated Vaccine CoverageProportion of Dose 2PersonsEstimated Vaccine Coverage
Total1,359,711100.0%100.0%725,93753.4%100.0%511,97237.7%
Sex
Female685,91850.4%53.2%385,87056.3%54.7%279,93140.8%
Male673,79349.6%45.7%331,64849.2%44.2%226,10333.6%
Unknownn/an/a1.2%8,419n/a1.2%5,938n/a
Age Group (in years)
0 – 15222,96516.4%0.3%2,1140.9%0%00%
16 – 29243,37417.9%14.8%107,54044.2%10.8%55,44622.8%
30 – 39166,81112.3%12.5%90,67354.4%10.2%52,12331.2%
40 – 49161,33311.9%13.2%96,15559.6%13.2%67,72442.0%
50 – 64311,36422.9%30.2%219,14270.4%32.3%165,44353.1%
65 – 74152,66911.2%18.5%134,06287.8%21.5%110,06872.1%
75+101,1957.4%10.5%76,25175.4%11.9%61,16860.4%

Race/Ethnicity Identified COVID-19 Vaccine Recipients

Race/Ethnicity is known for 94% of COVID-19 vaccine recipients.

Race/EthnicityEstimated NH Population Size4Proportion of PopulationReceived 1 DoseReceived 2 Doses
Proportion of Dose 1PersonsEstimated Vaccine CoverageProportion of Dose 2PersonsEstimated Vaccine Coverage
White21,220,43789.8%89.8%84.1%610,15150.0%85.6%438,214
Hispanic/Latino154,5894.0%4.0%2.7%19,41835.6%2.1%10,652
Black or African American220,0541.5%1.5%0.9%6,79833.9%0.7%3,669
Asian239,7972.9%2.9%3.4%24,65161.9%2.7%13,572
Other324,8341.8%
Unknown / Not Reportedn/an/a
Total1,359,711100.0%100.0%725,93753.4%100.0%511,97237.7%

1 Hispanic/Latino includes people of any race.

2 All other races are non-Hispanic/Latino or Hispanic/Latino ethnicity unknown.

Other includes non-Hispanic: American Indian/Alaska Native, Native Hawaiian/Other Pacific Islander, or two or more races.

4 Census Bureau Population Estimates 7/1/19 from https://www.census.gov/data/tables/time-series/demo/popest/2010s-state-detail.html

Data represent persons vaccinated at NH vaccination sites, excluding federally allocated vaccine doses (n=71,532), through May 16th, 2021 and entered into the New Hampshire Immunization Information System.

Ω Data are temporarily unavailable due to a technical issue.

Vaccine Doses Allocated, Distributed, and Administered by Vaccination Site Group

Vaccination SitesDoses

Available for Site to Order1

Doses Distributed2Total Doses Administered to Patients31-dose VaccineDoses2-dose Vaccine5
First DosesSecond Doses
Hospitals195,690157,945158,20778482,22175,202
Long-term care pharmacy partnership program*54,01551,67548,902026,51322,389
State-managed fixed sites733,142767,957722,5126,061399,619316,832
Regional public health network mobile sites166,711128,687116,2025,97359,63250,597
Retail Pharmacy**326,850339,538166,16011,316105,60849,236
Outpatient Healthcare Locations15,5508,9009,0008336,9491,218
Supersites38,62038,38438,26722,3279,6376,303
Other30,10714,14312,8304408,9713,419
Total1,560,6851,507,2291,272,08047,734699,150525,196

1 Doses available for site to order are the number of first and second doses that have been made available to the site to order.

2 Doses distributed are the number of first and second doses that the site has ordered and received at their location. Orders are based on clinic schedules and average uptake of vaccine by participants.

3 Doses administered may exceed the number of doses distributed due to the ability to get extra doses out of a vial, depending on the type of syringe used.

Includes the single-dose Janssen Biotech vaccine.

Includes the 2-dose Pfizer BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.

* The LTCF PPP is a federal program that sends pharmacies into LTCF to vaccinate residents and staff. In order for LTCF to access this program in New Hampshire, NH DHHS was required by the CDC to allocate a fixed number of doses to guarantee that pharmacies would have enough vaccine to complete vaccination administration within a four-week time frame. This program remains on schedule as originally anticipated and will be continually monitored to ensure completeness.

**Retail Pharmacy: Includes doses allocated to the State of NH that were distributed to a Pharmacy in addition to doses allocated directly from the federal government to the federal retail pharmacy partnership program.

Vaccine Doses Distributed and Administered by Vaccination Site*

Vaccination Sites1Doses Distributed2Total Doses Administered to Patients31-dose VaccineDoses2-dose Vaccine5
First DosesSecond Doses
Hospitals
Alice Peck Day Memorial Hospital1,3701,32090625605
Androscoggin Valley Hospital8,6179,268754,7774,416
Catholic Medical Center4,5654,8141202,4012,293
Cheshire Medical Center2,7652,63301,3211,312
Concord Hospital / Lakes Region General Hospital23,84622,1952911,04811,118
Cottage Hospital4024353224208
Elliot Hospital5,5255,86102,9772,884
Encompass Health2552740146128
Exeter Hospital3,8634,26402,1542,110
Frisbie Memorial Hospital1,3951,4360738698
Hampstead Hospital7,5558,04304,4033,640
Huggins Hospital12,37111,16756,2074,955
Littleton Regional Hospital13,67715,19557,8587,332
Mary Hitchcock Memorial Hospital20,82520,91414211,4259,347
Memorial Hospital16,40116,670148,4118,245
Monadnock Community Hospital1,0851,0223526493
New London Hospital1,0451,00121502478
New Hampshire Hospital9701,0430547496
Northeast Rehab Hospital1,4721,3730708665
Parkland Medical Center1,1701,1645584575
Portsmouth Regional Hospital3,1873,414781,7391,597
Southern NH Medical Center3,3773,48601,8411,645
Speare Memorial Hospital5657210372349
St. Joseph Hospital3,6253,3601221,6761,562
Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital5,1053,691561,9071,728
Valley Regional Hospital5525615287269
Weeks Medical Center6,9347,18963,9193,264
Wentworth Douglass Hospital5,4265,69352,8982,790
State-managed fixed sites
State of NH- Capital Area106,202129,2502,05474,12053,076
State of NH- Carroll County (closed Feb 2021)2,4601,52101,182339
State of NH- Central NH28,53824,103013,79410,309
State of NH- Greater Monadnock67,99664,22516935,35228,704
State of NH- Greater Nashua100,32084,32649847,66036,168
State of NH- Greater Sullivan31,58425,192014,10711,085
State of NH- Manchester95,58881,182044,22736,955
State of NH- North Country (closed Feb 2021)1,5807480595153
State of NH- Seacoast89,39282,6541,97142,54638,137
State of NH- South Central108,03098,9111,36853,15644,387
State of NH- Strafford County70,56565,962038,12227,840
State of NH- Upper Valley28,80129,758015,84613,912
State of NH- Winnipesaukee36,90134,680118,91215,767
Regional Public Health Networks (RPHNs)
Capital Area RPHN8,5056,8802,5172,6311,732
Carroll County RPHN3,7354,1562992,0761,781
Central NH RPHN8,3847,71803,9983,720
Greater Manchester RPHN15,68913,5894927,2105,887
Greater Nashua RPHN18,99417,1237868,6997,638
Greater Sullivan County RPHN2,5701,66547844774
North Country RPHN5,1334,5301122,3912,027
Seacoast RPHN11,24711,065156,0235,027
South Central RPHN7,0457,189363,7483,405
Strafford County RPHN32,06327,81652414,64712,645
Upper Valley RPHN10,6269,5001,0674,7493,684
Winnipesaukee RPHN4,6964,971782,6162,277
Supersites
NH Motor Speedway, Loudon, NH – March 6 – 811,48011,42911,42900
NH Motor Speedway, Loudon, NH – March 27 – 289,2109,56009,51248
NH Motor Speedway, Loudon, NH – April 10-1111,28010,89810,89800
NH Motor Speedway, Loudon, NH – April 246,4146,38001256,255

1 Vaccine is distributed equitably across the state to vaccination sites based on a pro-rata share of vaccines available each week and population size of the region being served.

2 Doses distributed are the number of doses that the site has ordered and received at their location. Orders are based on clinic schedules and average uptake of vaccine by participants.

3 Doses administered may exceed the number of doses distributed due to the ability to get extra doses out of a vial, depending on the type of syringe used.

Includes the single-dose Janssen Biotech vaccine.

Includes the 2-dose Pfizer BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.

Note: Data presented represent doses distributed and administered through May 16th, 2021.

Current COVID-19 OutbreaksResident CasesStaff CasesUnder InvestigationDeaths
Federal Correctional Institution – Berlin192900
Sullivan County Health Care17500

Closed COVID-19 OutbreaksResident CasesStaff CasesDeaths
All American Assisted Living Londonderry (6/9/2020)15162
Alpine Health Center (4/8/2021)19103
Applewood Rehabilitation Center (2/20/2021)18171
The Arbors at Bedford (2/7/2021)471822
Aurora Assisted Living Derry (6/6/2020)381710
Aurora Assisted Living Derry (1/21/2021)13170
Bedford Falls (6/6/2020)402111
Bedford Hills Center Genesis (7/16/2020)37257
Bedford Hills Center Genesis (11/19/2020)612019
Bedford Hills Center Genesis (1/6/2021)360
Bedford Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (7/7/2020)622817
Bedford Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (3/27/2021)9140
Bel-Air Nursing Home and Rehab Center (2/1/2021)2280
Bellamy Fields Dover (5/16/2020)351310
Bentley Commons at Bedford (2/4/2021)21132
Birch Hill (7/30/2020)402914
Birch Hill (2/23/2021)3130
Calumet Transitional Housing Unit – NHDOC (2/3/2021)1450
Carriage Hill Assisted Living (2/13/2021)1393
Carroll County Department of Corrections (2/23/2021)3100
Clipper Harbor Genesis Portsmouth (5/29/2020)080
Clipper Harbor/Cedar Healthcare Center (1/24/2021)32167
Colonial Poplin Nursing & Rehabilitation (12/22/2020)19100
Colonial Poplin Nursing & Rehabilitation (1/15/2021)410
Community Bridges Belmont (6/9/2020)270
Community Bridges Concord (2/2/2021)5100
Community Resources for Justice Transitional Housing Manchester (5/18/2020)1640
Coos County Nursing Home (4/30/2021)790
Coos County Nursing Hospital (12/30/2020)647113
Country Village Center (2/17/2021)472012
Courville at Bedford – Carlyle Place (1/6/2021)20107
Courville Manchester (6/30/2020)15146
Crestwood Center Milford (6/30/2020)542815
Crestwood Center Milford (1/18/2021)26133
Crotched Mountain (4/20/2020)3121
Dover Center for Health and Rehabilitation (3/10/2021)744911
Easterseals – Manchester (5/16/2020)45700
Edgewood Centre Portsmouth (2/16/2021)28212
Elms Center (1/11/2021)311410
Epsom Healthcare (1/18/2021)66308
Evergreen Place Manchester (9/3/2020)27167
Evergreen Place Manchester (12/22/2020)320
Fairview Senior Living (1/12/2021)895411
Golden View Health Care Meredith (1/24/2021)775212
Grace House Windham (12/30/2020)14120
Granite Recovery Centers NFA Behavioral Health-Salem (4/7/2021)3680
Green Mountain Treatment Center (1/8/2021)68380
Greenbriar (8/21/2020)1243428
Greystone Farm at Salem (6/16/2020)930
Greystone Farms (1/25/2021)270
Hackett Hill Genesis Manchester (6/5/2020)561616
Hackett Hill Genesis Manchester (12/18/2020)140
Hanover Hill Manchester (5/26/2020)796025
Hanover Hill Manchester (1/11/2021)22113
Hanover Terrace Health and Rehabilitation Center (1/22/2021)71407
Harbor Care Chestnut Street Group Home (2/2/2021)420
Harmony Homes by the Bay (2/7/2021)38153
Harris Hill Center (1/21/2021)22173
Hillsborough County House of Corrections (2/11/2021)114540
Hillsborough County House of Corrections (3/19/2021)2020
Hillsborough County Nursing Home (7/27/2020)1545539
Hillsborough County Nursing Home (2/15/2021)1006413
Holy Cross Manchester (7/15/2020)19181
Huntington Nashua (5/8/2020)23197
Institute for Professional Practice, Inc (4/21/2020)261
Keene Center (2/17/2021)1013810
Kendal at Hanover (2/8/2021)471
Keystone Hall, Cynthia Day Program (1/20/2021)1960
Kimi Nichols Center Plaistow (6/10/2020)360
Lafayette Center (2/6/2021)18111
Lakes Region Community Services Fairview Home (1/14/2021)7131
Langdon Place of Exeter (2/17/2021)1482
Langdon Place of Nashua (2/23/2021)19182
Ledgewood Bay Assisted Living (2/16/2021)17163
Maple Leaf Healthcare Center (12/18/2020)937010
Meredith Bay Colony Club (1/26/2021)23132
Merrimack County Jail (1/22/2021)36150
Merrimack County Nursing Home (3/8/2021)45516
Mt. Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation Manchester (6/26/2020)38165
Mt. Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation Manchester (3/17/2021)1270
Mt. Prospect Academy Plymouth (12/18/2020)14280
Mt. Prospect Academy Seacoast Treatment & Stabilization Center (1/10/2021)980
Mountain Ridge Genesis Franklin (6/18/2020)49219
Mountain View Community Ossipee (10/7/2020)481
Nashua Crossings Benchmark (1/25/2021)49287
NH Correctional Facility for Women (2/12/2021)26110
NH State Prison – Men’s (3/22/21)266751
NH Veterans’ Home (1/25/2021)9310236
Northern NH Correctional Facility – Berlin (2/3/2021)129301
Northern NH Correctional Facility – Berlin (4/14/2021)500
Oceanside Center – Genesis (12/16/2020)442711
Pheasant Wood Center (1/5/2021)3227
Pine Rock Manor Warner (11/19/2020)48148
Pines of Newmarket (1/24/2021)28138
Pleasant Valley Derry (5/27/2020)872921
Pleasant View Nursing Home (1/26/2021)944922
Prospect Woodward Home at Hillside Village Keene (12/16/2020)1491
Residence at Salem Woods (1/11/2021)110
Ridgewood Genesis Bedford (6/18/2020)642323
Ridgewood Genesis Bedford (8/12/2020)290
Ridgewood Genesis Bedford (12/13/2020)350
Rivermead Peterborough (1/22/2021)580
Riverside Rest Home (2/17/2021)96799
Rockingham County Nursing and Rehab (1/23/2021)3150
Rockingham County House of Corrections (9/13/2020)1110
Rockingham County House of Corrections (4/20/2021)710
St. Anne’s Rehabilitation and Nursing Center Dover (12/22/2020)17160
St. Francis Rehabilitation and Nursing Center (1/29/2021)372615
St. Joseph’s Residence Manchester (12/22/2020)11112
St. Teresa Rehabilitation and Nursing Center Manchester (12/3/2020)31189
St. Vincent Rehabilitation and Nursing Center (2/26/2021)35154
Salem Woods (5/18/2020)232610
Salemhaven (7/9/2020)461511
Secure Psychiatric Unit, NH Department of Corrections (1/25/2021)20100
Strafford County Jail (2/12/2021)127140
Studley Home Assisted Living Facility Rochester (12/16/2020)3042
Sullivan County Department of Corrections (2/24/2021)35120
Sullivan County Nursing Home (2/26/2021)123573
Summerhill Assisted Living (2/17/2021)14132
Villa Crest Manchester (7/1/2020)544515
Warde Health Center Windham (10/22/2020)320
Warde Health Center Windham (1/5/2021)23142
Wentworth Senior Living (1/18/2021)1161
Woodcrest Village Assisted Living (2/12/2021)21173
Woodlawn Care Center Newport (12/10/2020)33244

Deaths Pending Investigation Confirmed as COVID-19 Related

The following deaths occurred more than two weeks ago and were recently confirmed as related to COVID-19:

Week ofSexCountyAge Group
Week of Jan. 11, 2021MaleHillsborough50-59
Week of Apr. 12, 2021FemaleHillsborough60-69
Week of Apr. 26, 2021FemaleHillsborough70-79
Week of Apr. 26, 2021FemaleHillsborough60-69
Week of Apr. 26, 2021MaleStrafford70-79

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data and positivity rates are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.