May 18: Join Leadership Greater Nashua for Family Promise fundraiser

NASHUA, NH – Join our Leadership Greater Nashua Class of 2023 for our class project fundraising event at Penuche’s Ale House.

LGN On the Deck – A Family Promise Fundraiser!

This year, our LGN class chose to breathe new life into the courtyard at Family Promise, a non-profit. Family Promise is on a mission to end homelessness, one family at a time. Because they believe that every child deserves a home. Through safe housing and education, Family Promise guides families as they break the cycle, and rise from homelessness to sustainable independence.

Learn more about Family Promise here.

Join us for a night of socializing, live music, raffle prizes and drinking for a cause! This is a great way to not only meet other young professionals, but also a chance to meet some of Nashua’s upcoming leaders. These could lead to lasting connections you don’t want to miss out on.

The Donali food truck will be there dishing up some great bites as well.

Raffle prizes include:

Downtown dining basket

Spring basket

Wine basket

Brew basket

Spa basket

*Must be 21+ to attend this event*

Leadership Greater Nashua is a year-long class through the Nashua Chamber that brings individuals through all the different aspects of Nashua and teaching them about things such as the non-profits, high-tech companies, public safety, Nashua’s education system, and so much more! Each year the class participates in a project that is focused on helping the community. Learn more about LGN here!