May 18-22: Manchester Emergency Operations Center Situation Report

MANCHESTER, NH – The city on March 2, 2020, activated its Emergency Operations Center (EOC), on the same day New Hampshire announced the first presumed positive case of COVID-19.

Below is the weekly update as the EOC continues to monitor and respond to the spread of COVID-19:

Continued staffing the Manchester Mobile Testing Site at the Armory for Manchester residents who are experiencing symptoms or are in a high-risk category.

327 tests were completed accounting for over 1,600 total tests to-date at this location.

Testing at the Armory Site will continue next week with an average of 65 tests per day.

Additional on-site testing of senior public housing sites continued this week to prioritize high-risk groups and residents with mobility concerns.

242 tests were completed at four housing sites totaling to over 520 to-date.

Three additional sites will be provided with testing this week.

This testing was completed in partnership with Manchester EOC and the Manchester Housing and Redevelopment Authority. Plans for additional testing locations are being created/explored as resources allow.

The Manchester Hotline (603-668-1547) is operating Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. for individuals seeking testing appointments at the Armory testing site, general questions related to COVID-19 and for assistance with basic needs, such as food.

This week, the Hotline fielded approximately 300 incoming phone calls.

Since beginning these services at the end of March 2020, 550 residents from 201 households have received some level of support with food, household supplies, and/or items for disease control such as thermometers and masks.

In addition, the EOC has partnered with the Granite United Way Relief Fund to process 30 applications for financial assistance to-date. These financial resources are used to support rent/utilities payments or purchasing other basic needs such as food and clothing.

Continued working with representatives from the State of New Hampshire to provide services to individuals living with homelessness, including state-funded restroom facilities, hand washing stations, food, and trash removal.

In addition, the Manchester Police Department provided 24/7 police presence at the encampments, and increased patrols in the surrounding neighborhoods.

The Manchester Fire Department and outreach workers continued services of the COVID Response Unit, providing infection control and safety measures. All of these services are provided at no cost to the City of Manchester. Several meetings were held to discuss transition planning for the encampments in June 2020.

The Manchester Health Department continues to proactively place weekly calls to long-term care facilities and childcare programs in the city, ensuring each facility has enough resources, including personal protective equipment. In addition, staff at the Manchester Senior Services Department is reaching out to senior housing facilities.

The Manchester EOC continued to contact local funeral homes for their PPE needs, while receiving additional PPE to stay ahead of the long term care facility outbreaks in our community

Remained in contact with the state regarding the status of the SNHU Alternative Care Site, and began discussions of how we will move forward with demobilization with regard to the future need if a second wave does surface

Consistently sent requests up to the State EOC for equipment and streamlined the PPE request process in coordination with the State EOC.

We are constantly monitoring the situation in our community as we start to flex open and make adjustments or plans to ensure everyone’s safety and compliance

