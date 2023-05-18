May 18-21 Entertainment Report: Lively arts, music, shows in and around Manchester

This week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m.)

Featured LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY, MAY 18th

Paul Driscoll / The Foundry (Manchester) / 5pm

Charlie Chronopoulos / Copper Door (Bedford) / 5pm

Chris Powers / Cactus Jacks (Manchester) / 5pm

Dave Clark / T-Bones (Concord) / 5pm

Chris Perkins / Murphy’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Pete Massa / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 5:30pm

Chris Taylor / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Jeff Mrozek / Homestead (Merrimack) / 5:30pm

Clint Lapointe / Cheers (Concord) / 6pm

Jordan Quinn / Shorty’s (Nashua) / 6pm

Chris Cyrus / Luk’s Bar & Grill (Hudson) / 6:30pm

FRIDAY, MAY 19th

Brad Myrick / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Senie Hunt / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

Joanie Cicatelli / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Peter Miles / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Ken Budka / San Francisco Kitchen (Nashua) / 6:30pm

Ian Galipeau / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 6:30pm

Justin Jordan / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 7pm

D-Comp Trio / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm

Something Else / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

Lisa Marie & All Shook Up / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

Leon Trout / Shaskeen (Manchester) / 9pm

FatBunny / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

SATURDAY, MAY 20th

Paul Nelson / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 4pm

Jamie Hughes / Murphy’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Chuck Alaimo Duo / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm

April Cushman / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Lou Antonucci / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Paul Lussier / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Tyler Levs / San Francisco Kitchen (Nashua) / 6:30pm

Josh Foster / Chen Yang Li (Bow) / 7pm

Jasmine Mann / Hop Knot (Manchester) / 7pm

Redemption Band / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm

Country Roads / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

Slim Volume / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

SUNDAY, MAY 21st

Phil Jacques / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am

Steve Aubert / Copper Door (Salem) / 11am

Steve Baker / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 4pm

Gypsy Wild Duo / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 5pm

Featured ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

THURSDAY, MAY 18th

AN EVENING WITH JIMMY WEBB / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

Jimmy Webb’s songs are deeply embedded in our culture. His catalog of music and lyrics spans multiple genres and appeals to all living generations. He is always on the lists of the most important songwriters. With songs including “Wichita Lineman”, “By the Time I Get to Phoenix”, “The Worst that Could Happen”, “MacArthur Park”, “Galveston”, “Didn’t We”, “All I Know”, “The Highwayman”. www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588

FRIDAY, MAY 19th

THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE / Majestic Theatre (Manchester) / through May 21st – DIRECT/x

Presented by The Majestic Academy of Dramatic Arts (Youth/Teens) / This dramatization of C.S. Lewis’ classic work faithfully recreates the magic and mystery of Aslan, the great lion, his struggle with the White Witch, and the adventures of four children who inadvertently wander from an old wardrobe into the exciting, never-to-be-forgotten Narnia. www.majestictheatre.net or (603)669-7469

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE / St. Paul’s School (Concord) – through May 21st

Presented by St. Paul’s School Theater Company. An eclectic group of six mid-pubescents vie for the spelling championship of a lifetime. While candidly disclosing hilarious and touching stories from their home lives, the tweens spell their way through a series of (potentially made-up) words, hoping never to hear the soul-crushing, pout-inducing, life un-affirming “ding” of the bell that signals a spelling mistake. Admission is FREE, though you must reserve tickets by calling the Box Office; 603-229-4690

FNC: JIMMY CASH AND FRIENDS / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

Jimmy draws from his experience as a father of a teenage daughter, an uncertain amount of stepchildren, sobriety and 18 years as a public school janitor. Cash can be seen performing stand up at night as way to stay grounded. He has worked with some of the biggest acts in comedy and currently opens for comedian Bob Marley. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

DISCO PARTY with BOOTY VORTEX BAND / LaBelle Winery (Amherst) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

Get ready for this Disco Party with some of the finest, funkiest musicians that flawlessly perform groovy tunes from the 70’s! Put on your jumpsuits, bell bottoms, platform shoes and halter tops – these timeless disco, funk songs will have you shakin’ what yo’ mama gave ya! www.labellewinery.com or (603)672-9898

PAUL REISER / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

Comedian, actor, television writer, author and musician Paul Reiser is one of Hollywood’s most prolific creatives—and he shows no signs of slowing down. www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588

SATURDAY, MAY 20th

THE 7-DAY PLAYS / Hatbox Theatre (Concord) / 2pm – DIRECT/x

Produced by Versicolor Souls. The 7-Day Plays is an afternoon of four short plays written, rehearsed and performed within just one week! Inspired by the Play in a Day festival, this expanded form brings theatrical artists together to both create and develop original 20-25 minute plays, to be performed in front of a live audience on the seventh day! The 7-Day Plays are intended as an entertaining and productive way to both develop and celebrate local stage talent! www.hatboxnh.com or (603)715-2315

MUSIC OF THE KNIGHT – THE SONGS OF ANDREW LLOYD WEBBER / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 2pm and 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

Join us for an intimate night as we span the hit songs and experience the life and career of this musical genius in allegory who single-handedly changed the course of the Broadway musical time and time again. From dynamic, high-energy hits to some of the most hauntingly-beautiful ballads in Broadway history, MUSIC OF THE KNIGHT has something to suit any musical appetite. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

STAYIN’ ALIVE – THE MUSIC OF THE BEE GEES / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / 2pm and 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

Back by popular demand!! You’ll catch a “Night Fever” with Stayin’ Alive: The World’s #1 Tribute to the Bee Gees! “You Should Be Dancing” as your favorite Bee Gees blockbusters are flawlessly performed on stage including “How Deep Is Your Love,” “Jive Talkin’, “More Than a Woman,” and “I Started a Joke.” Purchase tickets now!! This will sell out!! www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588

SAMANTHA BEE – YOUR FAVORITE WOMAN / Capitol Center (Concord) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

Samantha Bee has quickly established herself as having one of the most unique and sharp comedic voices on television. She began her career performing as a member of the all-female sketch comedy troupe The Atomic Fireballs. In 2003, Bee joined Comedy Central’s The Daily Show’s “Best F#@king News Team” and in 2015 she departed The Daily Show and currently holds the title for being the longest-serving regular Daily Show correspondent of all time. www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111

EMO NIGHT BROOKLYN / Center for the Arts (Nashua) / 8:30pm – DIRECT/x

Welcome to Emo Night Brooklyn, a late-night DJ-based dance party blasting all your favorite emo and pop-punk jams. We may even invite some of your favorite artists and bands to surprise you and join the party. Get ready to scream your lungs out, mosh and dance to all your favorite songs with all of your favorite people and experience the awesomeness that is Emo Night Brooklyn. www.nashuacenterforthearts.com or 800-657-8774

SUNDAY, MAY 21st

MATT SCHOFIELD / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 7pm – DIRECT/x

British born and now US-based, Matt Schofield continues to push the frontiers and reshape the boundaries of the British Blues tradition. A multi-award winning guitar virtuoso, singer, songwriter, producer and band leader, after more than 30 years of performing, and 20 years into his solo career, Schofield’s impact as one of the most influential and distinctive guitarists of his generation is unquestionable. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

NH PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA– SPRING POPS 2023 “HOLLYWOOD IN AFRICA” / Seifert Performing Arts Center (Salem) / 2pm – DIRECT/x (also Saturday 5/20 at 7:30pm)

Special Guest Performance by Dartmouth College guest musician Mamadou Diabate. Africa has inspired great movies and great movie music – Lion King, Invictus, Hotel Rwanda, and Out of Africa, to name a few. Our music director, Mark Latham, was born in Africa and will lead us on our adventure exploring the great music of these memorable films. www.nhphil.com or (603)647-6476

