May 17 NH DHHS COVID-update: 104 positive results with 5 in Manchester; 1 death reported

CONCORD NH — On Monday, May 17, 2021, DHHS announced 104 new positive test results for COVID-19. Today’s results include 62 people who tested positive by PCR test and 42 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 1,169 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are 26 individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 56% being female and 44% being male. The new cases reside in Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (22), Cheshire (17), Rockingham (17), Strafford (8), Grafton (6), Merrimack (5), Sullivan (3), Carroll (2), Belknap (1), and Coos (1) counties, and in the cities of Nashua (9) and Manchester (5). The county of residence is being determined for eight new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or have recently traveled.

DHHS has also announced one additional death related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

1 female resident of Carroll County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 46 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 97,774 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated May 17, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 97,774 Recovered 95,272 (97%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,333 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 1,169 Current Hospitalizations 46

