May 16: Save the date for the Grand Opening of Hooksett Riverwalk Trail

HOOKSETT, NH – The Hooksett Riverwalk Trail is coming to completion with a Grand Opening Event, “A Vision Realized: Two Communities Connected.”

This trail connects Hooksett to Allenstown and utilizes two abandoned 19th-century railways to help fulfill a regional connector for our towns. This site consists of 126 acres of conservation land along the Merrimack River, and almost 1-1/2 miles of trail.

A golf cart will transport anyone needing assistance to the end of the trail and back. This is a one-time opportunity to take a golf cart ride on the trail!

The event will include speakers, a dedication, and the National Anthem sung by Hooksett’s own Sandee Guide.

The Hooksett Riverwalk Trail is located at 101 Merrimack St., Hooksett, NH

For more information, see the Hooksett Conservation Commission blog.