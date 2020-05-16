May 16 NHDHHS COVID-19 update: 98 new cases identified with 23 in Manchester; 12 additional deaths

CONCORD, NH – On Saturday, May 16, 2020, DHHS announced 98 new cases of COVID-19. There have now been 3,556 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are three individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 66% being female and 34% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (27), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (17), Strafford (10), Merrimack (6), Carroll (2), and Belknap (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (23) and Nashua (7). The county of residence is being determined for five new cases.

Twelve new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 347 (10%) of 3,556 cases. Eight of the new cases have no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Most of the remaining cases have either had travel to domestic or international locations or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

DHHS has also announced 12 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

1 male resident of Strafford County, younger than 60 years of age

4 female residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

6 male residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report

(data updated May 16, 2020, 9:00 AM)

County Cases Belknap 51 Carroll 41 Cheshire 47 Coos 4 Grafton 61 Hillsborough – Other 581 Hillsborough – Manchester 819 Hillsborough – Nashua 323 Merrimack 278 Rockingham 1,095 Strafford 230 Sullivan 16 County TBD 10 Grand Total 3,556

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated May 16, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 3,556 Recovered 1,258 (35%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 171 (5%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 2,127 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 347 (10%) Current Hospitalizations 115 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 44,752 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests2 4,435 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 15,876 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 1,216 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 3,575

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Specimens Tested by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 5/9 5/10 5/11 5/12 5/13 5/14 5/15 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 415 263 245 308 443 344 537 365 LabCorp 411 n/a** 622 131 536 406 933 507 Quest Diagnostics 194 220 521 895 1218 674 304 575 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 133 210 31 100 97 326 185 155 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 64 86 49 177 156 105 n/a** 106 Other Laboratory* 30 6 21 34 39 41 22 28 Total 1247 785 1489 1645 2489 1896 1981 1647 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 5/9 5/10 5/11 5/12 5/13 5/14 5/15 Daily Average LabCorp 32 0 49 3 4 59 76 32 Quest Diagnostics 122 125 279 720 818 488 428 426 Other Laboratory* 1 3 2 1 1 5 18 4 Total 155 128 330 724 823 552 522 462

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table. ** Not available at the time of this report.