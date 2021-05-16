May 16 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 139 positive results with 9 in Manchester; 1 death reported

CONCORD, NH – On Sunday, May 16, 2021, DHHS announced 139 new positive test results for COVID-19. Today’s results include 102 people who tested positive by PCR test and 37 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 1,274 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are thirty individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 53% being female and 47% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (22), Strafford (20), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (18), Merrimack (16), Grafton (10), Sullivan (7), Cheshire (6), Belknap (5), Coos (4), and Carroll (3) counties, and in the cities of Nashua (13) and Manchester (9). The county of residence is being determined for six new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

DHHS has also announced one additional death related to COVID-19.

1 male resident of Merrimack County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 50 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 97,676 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated May 16, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 97,676 Recovered 95,070 (97%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,332 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 1,274 Current Hospitalizations 50

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data and positivity rates are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.