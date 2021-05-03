May 16: Annual 5K fundraiser sets sights on initiatives for hunger and food insecurity

MANCHESTER, NH – Families in Transition will host the 31st Annual Walk Against Hunger on Sunday, May 16, 2021. People from around the country are encouraged to walk and fundraise to support programs and services that aid people experiencing homelessness and food insecurity in New Hampshire.

“Community members see the continued need during the pandemic and are continually asking ‘how can we help’ during a period that is a challenging time for many,” said Maria Devlin, President & CEO, Families in Transition. “The Walk Against Hunger is a staple in the community and has served as an outlet for people who want to make a difference for families and individuals facing food insecurity for decades.”

Walkers are encouraged to walk and fundraise in support of the organization’s programs and services and can support the Families in Transition food pantry with in-kind donations as well. Funds raised will support local food programs, emergency shelter, affordable housing and supportive services for individuals and families experiencing food insecurity and homelessness.

“Event sponsors and supporters help us to provide critical resources to people in need,” said Pamela Hawkes, Vice President of Resource Development, Families in Transition. “The funds raised through the walk each year are vital to our ability to continue our work in the communities we serve.”

The event is supported by Premier Sponsor, NH Healthy Families, Legacy Sponsor, Cogswell Benevolent Trust, Community Partner Sponsor, Spectrum Marketing Companies, and by Stable Housing Sponsors Bonneville & Son, GreatBridge Properties, Manchester Radio Group and Manchester School District.

Individuals and teams can register online to create their own fundraising pages and participate in the fundraising efforts leading up to May 16, 2021. For more information, visit the Walk Against Hunger event page and register at support.fitnh.org/2021Walk or contact events@fitnh.org to learn more.



About Families in Transition

Families in Transition is committed to preventing and breaking the cycle of homelessness, offering programs and services to assist families and individuals through integrated case management, affordable housing, emergency homelessness services, food programs, and substance use treatment. As a state-wide 501c3 non-profit, Families in Transition has headquarters and operations in Manchester, NH, and locations in Concord, Dover, and Wolfeboro. To learn more about the organization or get involved, visit www.fitnh.org or call (603) 641-9441.