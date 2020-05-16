May 15 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 88 new cases with 21 in Manchester; 8 deaths

CONCORD, NH – On Friday, May 15, 2020, DHHS announced 88 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 3,464 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.

Of those with complete information, there are three individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 62 percent being female and 38 percent being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (21), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (21), Merrimack (10), Strafford (3), Coos (2), Sullivan (2), Belknap (1), and Grafton (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (21) and Nashua (6).

Five new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 335 (10 percent) of 3,464 cases. Eleven of the new cases have no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Most of the remaining cases have either had travel to domestic or international locations or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

DHHS has also announced 8 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

3 female residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

2 male residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Hillsborough County, younger than 60 years of age

1 female resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 3,464 Recovered 1,254 (36%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 159 (5%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 2,051 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 335 (10%) Current Hospitalizations (see 2 below) 110 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)2 42,676 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests2 3,913 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 15,140 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 1401 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 3,475

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.