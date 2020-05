Another season of movies (and social distancing) begins Friday May 15.

$27 per car (1 to 6 occupants)

$37 for extended vans

$5 per person (over 6 passengers)

Movies will be announced soon. You can purchase tickets online at www.milforddrivein.com

We are working on plans to ensure the highest level of safety for customers and our employees. We will release those plans later this week.

Check here for more information and movie updates.