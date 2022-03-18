May 15: Join Families in Transition 5K Walk Against Hunger

MANCHESTER, NH – On Sunday, May 15 the annual 5K Walk Against Hunger is back in person at Veteran’s Park! Your participation will help prevent and break the cycle of homelessness through support for families and individuals experiencing hunger and food insecurity.

Register to sign up for the Walk Against Hunger and create or join a team today!

Teams, individuals and socialized dogs are welcome. Registration opens at 11:00 a.m. and the 5K walk begins at 12:00 p.m. at Veteran’s Park. Music provided by 96.5 The Mill. Rain or shine. Same day registration available.

To register or for more information go to: support.fitnh.org/2022walk