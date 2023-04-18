May 15: Barre Life invites everyone to a benefit mat Pilates/barre class at The Rex

MANCHESTER, NH – Barre Life will be hosting a donation-based 45-minute community mat pilates/barre class to benefit the Palace Youth Theatre on May 15 at 5:30 p.m. at The Rex Theatre.
Mat pilates and barre are the perfect combo. Pilates is the practice of controlling your breath while performing resistance body weight exercises with a focus on strengthening your core.
Barre targets the body’s small muscle groups with isometric movements. Both will help with your balance and stability.
Both formats are considered low-impact and very customizable to each individual’s needs.
Class is performed completely on your mat and suitable for ALL levels. Tickets are $20. Click here to register.
Please bring your own mat and water.
Join us for a complimentary champagne toast after class!