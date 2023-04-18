May 15: Barre Life invites everyone to a benefit mat Pilates/barre class at The Rex

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, NH – Barre Life will be hosting a donation-based 45-minute community mat pilates/barre class to benefit the Palace Youth Theatre on May 15 at 5:30 p.m. at The Rex Theatre.

Mat pilates and barre are the perfect combo. Pilates is the practice of controlling your breath while performing resistance body weight exercises with a focus on strengthening your core.

Barre targets the body’s small muscle groups with isometric movements. Both will help with your balance and stability.

Both formats are considered low-impact and very customizable to each individual’s needs.

Class is performed completely on your mat and suitable for ALL levels. Tickets are $20. Click here to register.

Please bring your own mat and water.

Join us for a complimentary champagne toast after class!