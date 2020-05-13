May 15-16: Get your free reusable face masks available from Mask Up New Hampshire!

New Hampshire Rotary clubs and the Common Man Family are partnering as “Mask Up, New Hampshire!” to distribute FREE breathable, washable, and reusable cloth face masks to New Hampshire citizens. 67,000 masks have been donated by the Common Man Family.

Just drop by this Friday, May 15 from 4 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, May 16 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Airport Diner – 2280 Brown Avenue in Manchester (next to the Holiday Inn). Volunteers from the Manchester Rotary Club will be on hand to distribute masks using the Common May Trolley repurposed as the “MaskMobile.” You will not need to leave your car to receive the masks.

Facebook Event

For more information: https://www.maskupnh.com/