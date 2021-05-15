May 14 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 178 postive results with 13 in Manchester; 3 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Friday, May 14, 2021, DHHS announced 178 new positive test results for COVID-19. Today’s results include 117 people who tested positive by PCR test and 61 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 1,394 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are forty individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 54% being female and 46% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (33), Strafford (25), Merrimack (18), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (15), Grafton (14), Cheshire (8), Carroll (7), Sullivan (7), Coos (5), and Belknap (4) counties, and in the cities of Nashua (18) and Manchester (13). The county of residence is being determined for eleven new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

DHHS has also announced three additional deaths related to COVID-19.

1 male resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older,

2 male residents of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older.

There are currently 54 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 97,430 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated May 14, 2021, 9:00 AM)

NH Persons with COVID-19 97,430 Recovered 94,707 (97%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,329 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 1,394 Current Hospitalizations 54

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data and positivity rates are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.