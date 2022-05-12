May 14: Join Families in Transition annual 5K Walk Against Hunger

MANCHESTER NH – Families in Transition will host the 32nd Annual Walk Against Hunger on Sunday, May 15, 2022. The 5K walk starts in Veteran’s Park in Manchester, NH at 12 p.m. and walkers will journey past several of the organization’s programs in the Manchester Downtown area. The event raises critical funding that supports the various programs and services offered by Families in Transition to address food insecurity, homelessness, and the growing need for affordable housing.

“Sharing this event with our supporters is an exciting opportunity to highlight our programs,” said Maria Devlin, President & CEO, Families in Transition. “Walkers will tour past our family and adult emergency shelters, our food pantry, and our newly renovated supportive housing project on Union Street which opens in June.”

The event is supported by Premier Sponsor, NH Healthy Families, Legacy Sponsor, Cogswell Benevolent Trust, Community Partner Sponsor, Spectrum Marketing Companies, and by Stable Housing Sponsors Bonneville & Son, GreatBridge Properties, Manchester Radio Group and Manchester School District.

“NH Healthy Families is thrilled to again serve as Premier Sponsor for the Walk Against Hunger, “ said NHHF Plan President and CEO Clyde White. “As NH and our nation continue to grapple with the circumstances surrounding COVID-19, hunger and food insecurity remain among the greatest challenges facing our communities both urban and rural. We’re proud to take this challenge head on with a remarkable partner like Families in Transition.”

Individuals and teams can register online to create their own fundraising pages and participate in the fundraising efforts leading up to May 15, 2022 or register in the park the day of the event. For more information, visit the Walk Against Hunger event page and register at support.fitnh.org/2022Walk or contact events@fitnh.org to learn more.