May 13 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 63 new positive cases with 17 in Manchester; 8 additional deaths

CONCORD, NH — On Wednesday, May 13, 2020, DHHS announced 63 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 3,299 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. More than 1,900 COVID-19 tests were reported to DHHS on May 12, the highest one-day total to be reported to date.
Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are seven individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 56 percent being female and 44 percent being male. The new cases reside in Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (15), Rockingham (11), Merrimack (6), Strafford (2), Cheshire (1), and Grafton (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (17) and Nashua (9). The county of residence is being determined for one new case.
Seven new hospitalized case was identified for a total of 326 (10 percent) of 3,299 cases. Three of the new cases have no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Most of the remaining cases have either had travel to domestic or international locations or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.
DHHS has also announced 8 additional deaths related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.
- 4 female residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older
- 1 male resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older
- 1 female resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older
- 1 male resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older
- 1 female resident of Merrimack County, 60 years of age and older
Summary Report
|NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below)
|3,299
|Recovered
|1,236 (37%)
|Deaths Attributed to COVID-19
|150 (4.5%)
|Total Current COVID-19 Cases
|1,913
|Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19
|326 (10%)
|Current Hospitalizations (see 2 below)
|126
|Persons Tested Negative at Selected Laboratories( see 3 below)
|35,876
|Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL
|13,984
|Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 4 below)
|735
|Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time)
|3,375
1 Includes specimens presumptive-positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.
2 Number of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 as reported by hospitals.
3 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.
4 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.
NH Department of Health and Human Services
New Hampshire Institutions Associated with COVID-19 Outbreak (as of 5/13/2020)
|Facility / Organization
|Residents
|Staff
|Under Investigation
|Deaths
|Aurora Assisted Living Derry
|21
|12
|0
|8
|Bedford Falls
|23
|8
|2
|4
|Bellamy Fields Dover
|35
|12
|0
|10
|Birch Hill
|12
|13
|0
|4
|Clipper Harbor Genesis Portsmouth
|0
|2
|4
|0
|Community Resources for Justice Transitional Housing Manchester
|16
|4
|0
|0
|Crestwood Center Milford
|40
|15
|0
|8
|Easterseals – Manchester
|45
|69
|3
|0
|Hackett Hill Genesis Manchester
|54
|13
|2
|4
|Hanover Hill Manchester
|79
|54
|0
|23
|Hillsborough County Nursing Home
|28
|1
|1
|0
|Mountain Ridge Genesis Franklin
|45
|14
|3
|7
|Pleasant Valley Derry
|86
|23
|0
|18
|Ridgewood Genesis Bedford
|39
|8
|2
|0
|Salemhaven
|24
|7
|2
|6
|Salem Woods
|23
|13
|0
|10
Number of Specimens Tested by Date of Report to NH DHHS
|Testing Laboratory
|5/6
|5/7
|5/8
|5/9
|5/10
|5/11
|5/12
|Daily Average
|NH Public Health Laboratories
|419
|471
|253
|415
|263
|245
|308
|339
|LabCorp
|423
|466
|224
|435
|n/a**
|660
|130
|390
|Quest Diagnostics
|567
|452
|465
|293
|274
|650
|1334
|576
|Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center
|142
|144
|142
|131
|208
|31
|98
|128
|Other NH Hospital Laboratory
|111
|74
|109
|64
|86
|49
|n/a**
|82
|Other Laboratory*
|26
|43
|41
|31
|7
|23
|42
|30
|Total
|1688
|1650
|1234
|1369
|838
|1658
|1912
|1478
* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table. ** Not available at the time of this report.