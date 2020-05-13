May 13 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 63 new positive cases with 17 in Manchester; 8 additional deaths

CONCORD, NH — On Wednesday, May 13, 2020, DHHS announced 63 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 3,299 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. More than 1,900 COVID-19 tests were reported to DHHS on May 12, the highest one-day total to be reported to date.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are seven individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 56 percent being female and 44 percent being male. The new cases reside in Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (15), Rockingham (11), Merrimack (6), Strafford (2), Cheshire (1), and Grafton (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (17) and Nashua (9). The county of residence is being determined for one new case.

Seven new hospitalized case was identified for a total of 326 (10 percent) of 3,299 cases. Three of the new cases have no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Most of the remaining cases have either had travel to domestic or international locations or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

DHHS has also announced 8 additional deaths related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

4 female residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Merrimack County, 60 years of age and older

Summary Report

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 3,299 Recovered 1,236 (37%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 150 (4.5%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 1,913 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 326 (10%) Current Hospitalizations (see 2 below) 126 Persons Tested Negative at Selected Laboratories( see 3 below) 35,876 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 13,984 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 4 below) 735 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 3,375

1 Includes specimens presumptive-positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Number of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 as reported by hospitals.

3 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

4 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

New Hampshire Institutions Associated with COVID-19 Outbreak (as of 5/13/2020)

Facility / Organization Residents Staff Under Investigation Deaths Aurora Assisted Living Derry 21 12 0 8 Bedford Falls 23 8 2 4 Bellamy Fields Dover 35 12 0 10 Birch Hill 12 13 0 4 Clipper Harbor Genesis Portsmouth 0 2 4 0 Community Resources for Justice Transitional Housing Manchester 16 4 0 0 Crestwood Center Milford 40 15 0 8 Easterseals – Manchester 45 69 3 0 Hackett Hill Genesis Manchester 54 13 2 4 Hanover Hill Manchester 79 54 0 23 Hillsborough County Nursing Home 28 1 1 0 Mountain Ridge Genesis Franklin 45 14 3 7 Pleasant Valley Derry 86 23 0 18 Ridgewood Genesis Bedford 39 8 2 0 Salemhaven 24 7 2 6 Salem Woods 23 13 0 10

Number of Specimens Tested by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Testing Laboratory 5/6 5/7 5/8 5/9 5/10 5/11 5/12 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 419 471 253 415 263 245 308 339 LabCorp 423 466 224 435 n/a** 660 130 390 Quest Diagnostics 567 452 465 293 274 650 1334 576 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 142 144 142 131 208 31 98 128 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 111 74 109 64 86 49 n/a** 82 Other Laboratory* 26 43 41 31 7 23 42 30 Total 1688 1650 1234 1369 838 1658 1912 1478

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table. ** Not available at the time of this report.