May 13 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 585 positive results with 44 in Manchester; 1 death reported

CONCORD, NH – Please note, this is the last daily NH COVID-19 Update. DHHS will begin reporting COVID-19 updates weekly on Thursdays, with the first to be issued on Thursday, May 19, 2022. The COVID-19 Dashboards will continue to be updated daily, Monday through Friday, providing timely, accurate, and important data surrounding COVID-19 in New Hampshire.

On Friday, May 13, 2022, DHHS announced 585 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Thursday, May 12. Today’s results include 379 people who tested positive by PCR test and 206 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced an additional 37 new cases from Wednesday, May 11 (24 by PCR and 13 by antigen test) for a new total of 745. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 4,527 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are one hundred and twenty-nine individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 61% being female and 39% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (188), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (82), Strafford (53), Merrimack (51), Grafton (32), Belknap (29), Carroll (21), Cheshire (19), Sullivan (16), and Coos (4) counties, and in the cities of Nashua (56) and Manchester (44). The county of residence is being determined for twenty-seven new cases.

DHHS has also announced one additional death related to COVID-19.

1 male resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 31 hospitalized patients being treated for COVID-19. In New Hampshire, since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 316,691 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated May 13, 2022, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 316,691 Recovered 309,664 (98%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 2,500 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 4,527 Current Hospitalizations Treated for COVID-19 31

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data, positivity rates and vaccination data are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview. For additional hospitalization data, please visit the New Hampshire Hospital Association’s COVID-19 information page at https://nhha.org/index.php/whats-new/1545-coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19-outbreak.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.