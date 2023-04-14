May 13: Liberty House to host touch-a-truck event in Manchester

MANCHESTER, NH – Liberty House will host its inaugural Touch-A-Truck event on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at 100 William Loeb Drive in Manchester to benefit local veterans.

The fun-filled event has something for all ages. Children can explore a wide range of trucks and vehicles, such as a fire truck, tractor, race car and simulator, bearcats, police cruiser, delivery truck, antique cars and more. Families can also enjoy many food options with several on-site local food trucks, as well as plenty of music, arts and crafts, balloon-making and other entertainment. Attendees can also enter a raffle for a chance to win a special bicycle courtesy of Cycles Etc.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sensory family-friendly hours are between 2 and 3 p.m. Admission is $5 per person or $20 for a family. Children under age 2 are free. Registration is on-site.

Event proceeds will benefit Liberty House’s mission of remembering, honoring and supporting our veterans. The Manchester-based program of Catholic Charities NH provides substance-free housing and assistance around everyday needs to help homeless and struggling veterans get back on their feet and regain their independence. In the past year, 71% of Liberty House residents achieved a major goal of securing meaningful employment on their way back to stability.

“We are thrilled to host the first-ever Touch-a-Truck event to benefit Liberty House,” said Jeff Nelson, executive director of Liberty House. “It’s a great opportunity to have the perfect family day, watching your kids beam with excitement as they explore all of the various vehicles or enjoy some of Manchester’s finest foods. We encourage everyone to come out and enjoy the day with their family and friends as part of our community.”

Corporate sponsorships are also available. For more information or to have your vehicle at the event, please visit www.libertyhousenh.org/touch-a-truck.

About Liberty House

Liberty House, a program of Catholic Charities NH, is a safe haven that provides substance-free housing and assistance around everyday needs to help homeless and struggling veterans help get back on their feet, regain their independence and build stable futures. Our sober transitional living program serves veterans facing significant barriers in their lives – including substance misuse, insecure housing, PTSD, mental health challenges and unemployment – that hinder their path forward and stand in the way of their independence. The program also supports struggling veterans from the community with assistance such as food, clothing, transportation, camping gear and community referrals. For more information, visit www.libertyhousenh.org.

.