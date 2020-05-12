May 12 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 81 new positive test results, with 18 in Manchester; 9 deaths

CONCORD, NH — On Tuesday, May 12, 2020, DHHS announced 81 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 3,239 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.

Of those with complete information, there are five individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 47 percent being female and 53 percent being male. The new cases reside in Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (28), Rockingham (14), Merrimack (9), Belknap (1), Cheshire (1), and Strafford (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (18) and Nashua (9).

One new hospitalized case was identified for a total of 319 (10 percent) of 3,239 cases. Five of the new cases have no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Most of the remaining cases have either had travel to domestic or international locations or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

DHHS has also announced nine additional deaths related to COVID-19.

3 female residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

3 male residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Merrimack County, 60 years of age and older

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 3,239 Recovered 1,234 (38%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 142 (4%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 1,863 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 319 (10%) Current Hospitalizations (see 2 below) 121 Persons Tested Negative at Selected Laboratories (see 3 below) 33,977 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 12,969 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 4 below) 51 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 3,325

1 Includes specimens presumptive-positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Number of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 as reported by hospitals.

3 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

4 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Specimens Tested by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Testing Laboratory 5/5 5/6 5/7 5/8 5/9 5/10 5/11 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 279 419 471 253 415 263 245 335 LabCorp 558 423 466 224 435 n/a** 660 461 Quest Diagnostics 228 567 452 465 293 274 650 418 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 22 142 144 142 131 208 31 117 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 122 111 74 109 64 86 n/a** 94 Other Laboratory* 31 26 43 41 31 7 23 29 Total 1240 1688 1650 1234 1369 838 1609 1375

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table. ** Not available at the time of this report.