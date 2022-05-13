May 12 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 708 positive results with 59 in Manchester; 6 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH — Thursday, May 12, 2022, DHHS announced 708 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Wednesday, May 11. Today’s results include 513 people who tested positive by PCR test and 195 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced an additional 21 new cases from Tuesday, May 10 (1 by PCR and 20 by antigen test) for a new total of 629. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 4,615 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are one hundred and forty-three individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 57% being female and 43% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (161), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (94), Strafford (86), Merrimack (74), Cheshire (56), Grafton (56), Carroll (31), Belknap (26), Sullivan (12), and Coos (4) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (59) and Nashua (37). The county of residence is being determined for thirty-three new cases.

DHHS has also announced six additional deaths related to COVID-19.

1 male resident of Belknap County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Carroll County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Strafford County, 60 years of age and older

There are 27 people being treated for COVID-19 in New Hampshire. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 316,127 cases diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated May 12, 2022, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 316,127 Recovered 309,013 (98%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 2,499 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 4,615 Current Hospitalizations Treated for COVID-19 27

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data, positivity rates and vaccination data are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview. For additional hospitalization data, please visit the New Hampshire Hospital Association’s COVID-19 information page at https://nhha.org/index.php/whats-new/1545-coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19-outbreak.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.