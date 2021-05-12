May 12 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 174 positive results with 16 in Manchester; 4 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Wednesday, May 12, 2021, DHHS announced 174 new positive test results for COVID-19. Today’s results include 88 people who tested positive by PCR test and 86 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 1,402 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete inormation, there are fifty-one individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 53% being female and 47% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (27), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (23), Strafford (17), Cheshire (15), Grafton (15), Merrimack (12), Belknap (10), Coos (7), Carroll (4), and Sullivan (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (16) and Nashua (13). The county of residence is being determined for fourteen new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or have recently traveled.

DHHS has also announced four additional deaths related to COVID-19.

1 female resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Merrimack County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Strafford County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 63 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 97,093 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated May 12, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 97,093 Recovered 94,369 (97%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,322 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 1,402 Current Hospitalizations 63

COVID-19 Vaccine Allocation Update

Age and Sex of COVID-19 Vaccine Recipients

Population Group Estimated NH Population Size4 Proportion of Population Received 1 Dose Received 2 Doses Proportion of Dose 1 Persons Estimated Vaccine Coverage Proportion of Dose 2 Persons Estimated Vaccine Coverage Total 1,359,711 100.0% 100.0% 702,780 51.7% 100.0% 459,975 33.8% Sex Female 685,918 50.4% 53.3% 374,758 54.6% 55.4% 254,769 37.1% Male 673,793 49.6% 45.5% 319,889 47.5% 43.4% 199,766 29.6% Unknown n/a n/a 1.2% 8,133 n/a 1.2% 5,440 n/a Age Group (in years) 0 – 15 222,965 16.4% 0% 0 0% 0% 0 0% 16 – 29 243,374 17.9% 14.3% 100,186 41.2% 9.0% 41,211 16.9% 30 – 39 166,811 12.3% 12.4% 86,798 52.0% 9.4% 43,399 26.0% 40 – 49 161,333 11.9% 13.3% 93,173 57.8% 13.1% 60,368 37.4% 50 – 64 311,364 22.9% 30.5% 214,422 68.9% 32.2% 148,043 47.5% 65 – 74 152,669 11.2% 18.9% 132,798 87.0% 23.3% 107,354 70.3% 75+ 101,195 7.4% 10.7% 75,403 74.5% 13.0% 59,600 58.9%

Race/Ethnicity Identified COVID-19 Vaccine Recipients

Race/Ethnicity is known for 94% of COVID-19 vaccine recipients.

Race/Ethnicity Estimated NH Population Size4 Proportion of Population Received 1 Dose Received 2 Doses Proportion of Dose 1 Persons Estimated Vaccine Coverage Proportion of Dose 2 Persons Estimated Vaccine Coverage White2 1,220,437 89.8% 84.3% 592,350 48.5% 86.0% 395,512 32.4% Hispanic/Latino1 54,589 4.0% 2.5% 17,854 32.7% 1.9% 8,744 16.0% Black or African American2 20,054 1.5% 0.9% 6,204 30.9% 0.6% 2,961 14.8% Asian2 39,797 2.9% 3.3% 23,036 57.9% 2.3% 10,704 26.9% Other3 24,834 1.8% Ω Ω Ω Ω Ω Ω Unknown / Not Reported n/a n/a Ω Ω Ω Ω Ω Ω Total 1,359,711 100.0% 100.0% 702,780 51.7% 100.0% 459,975 33.8%

1 Hispanic/Latino includes people of any race.

2 All other races are non-Hispanic/Latino or Hispanic/Latino ethnicity unknown.

3 Other includes non-Hispanic: American Indian/Alaska Native, Native Hawaiian/Other Pacific Islander, or two or more races.

4 Census Bureau Population Estimates 7/1/19 from https://www.census.gov/data/tables/time-series/demo/popest/2010s-state-detail.html

Data represent persons vaccinated at NH vaccination sites, excluding federally allocated vaccine doses (n=71,194), through May 9th, 2021 and entered into the New Hampshire Immunization Information System.

Ω Data are temporarily unavailable due to a technical issue.

Vaccine Doses Allocated, Distributed, and Administered by Vaccination Site Group

Vaccination Sites Doses Available for Site to Order1 Doses Distributed2 Total Doses Administered to Patients3 1-dose Vaccine4 Doses 2-dose Vaccine5 First Doses Second Doses Hospitals 183,618 154,007 154,494 721 81,458 72,315 Long-term care pharmacy partnership program* 54,015 51,675 49,052 0 26,575 22,477 State-managed fixed sites 700,274 720,995 697,202 6,051 395,779 295,372 Regional public health network mobile sites 154,918 115,650 108,258 5,701 58,104 44,453 Retail Pharmacy** 298,060 312,698 151,421 10,107 99,131 42,183 Outpatient Healthcare Locations 14,250 7,900 7,919 759 6,259 901 Supersites 38,620 38,384 38,268 22,326 9,639 6,303 Other 28,615 12,131 12,428 325 8,822 3,281 Total 1,472,370 1,413,440 1,219,042 45,990 685,767 487,285

1 Doses available for site to order are the number of first and second doses that have been made available to the site to order.

2 Doses distributed are the number of first and second doses that the site has ordered and received at their location. Orders are based on clinic schedules and average uptake of vaccine by participants.

3 Doses administered may exceed the number of doses distributed due to the ability to get extra doses out of a vial, depending on the type of syringe used.

4 Includes the single-dose Janssen Biotech vaccine.

5 Includes the 2-dose Pfizer BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.

* The LTCF PPP is a federal program that sends pharmacies into LTCF to vaccinate residents and staff. In order for LTCF to access this program in New Hampshire, NH DHHS was required by the CDC to allocate a fixed number of doses to guarantee that pharmacies would have enough vaccine to complete vaccination administration within a four-week time frame. This program remains on schedule as originally anticipated and will be continually monitored to ensure completeness.

**Retail Pharmacy: Includes doses allocated to the State of NH that were distributed to a Pharmacy in addition to doses allocated directly from the federal government to the federal retail pharmacy partnership program.

Vaccine Doses Distributed and Administered by Vaccination Site*

Vaccination Sites1 Doses Distributed2 Total Doses Administered to Patients3 1-dose Vaccine4 Doses 2-dose Vaccine5 First Doses Second Doses Hospitals Alice Peck Day Memorial Hospital 1,292 1,303 85 624 594 Androscoggin Valley Hospital 8,617 9,144 67 4,737 4,340 Catholic Medical Center 4,565 4,814 120 2,401 2,293 Cheshire Medical Center 2,765 2,633 0 1,321 1,312 Concord Hospital / Lakes Region General Hospital 22,498 21,621 20 10,854 10,747 Cottage Hospital 402 435 3 224 208 Elliot Hospital 5,525 5,861 0 2,977 2,884 Encompass Health 255 274 0 146 128 Exeter Hospital 3,845 4,246 0 2,154 2,092 Frisbie Memorial Hospital 1,395 1,436 0 738 698 Hampstead Hospital 7,555 7,750 0 4,391 3,359 Huggins Hospital 11,463 10,454 5 6,091 4,358 Littleton Regional Hospital 13,677 14,580 0 7,741 6,839 Mary Hitchcock Memorial Hospital 19,771 20,772 138 11,349 9,285 Memorial Hospital 16,301 15,841 9 8,276 7,556 Monadnock Community Hospital 1,085 1,021 3 525 493 New London Hospital 1,045 966 11 502 453 New Hampshire Hospital 970 1,043 0 547 496 Northeast Rehab Hospital 1,436 1,341 0 707 634 Parkland Medical Center 1,170 1,159 0 584 575 Portsmouth Regional Hospital 3,157 3,384 78 1,730 1,576 Southern NH Medical Center 3,377 3,468 0 1,823 1,645 Speare Memorial Hospital 565 721 0 372 349 St. Joseph Hospital 3,625 3,327 122 1,673 1,532 Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital 5,105 3,622 47 1,904 1,671 Valley Regional Hospital 552 557 5 287 265 Weeks Medical Center 6,580 7,052 6 3,896 3,150 Wentworth Douglass Hospital 5,414 5,669 2 2,884 2,783 State-managed fixed sites State of NH- Capital Area 102,987 127,333 2,054 73,802 51,477 State of NH- Carroll County (closed Feb 2021) 2,460 1,521 0 1,182 339 State of NH- Central NH 27,368 23,152 0 13,640 9,512 State of NH- Greater Monadnock 63,626 62,577 159 34,918 27,500 State of NH- Greater Nashua 90,410 80,348 498 46,973 32,877 State of NH- Greater Sullivan 29,462 23,891 0 13,905 9,986 State of NH- Manchester 85,238 77,171 0 43,544 33,627 State of NH- North Country (closed Feb 2021) 1,580 748 0 595 153 State of NH- Seacoast 85,387 79,738 1,971 42,269 35,498 State of NH- South Central 102,220 96,195 1,368 52,586 42,241 State of NH- Strafford County 67,395 62,779 0 37,800 24,979 State of NH- Upper Valley 27,131 28,684 0 15,736 12,948 State of NH- Winnipesaukee 35,731 33,065 1 18,829 14,235 Regional Public Health Networks (RPHNs) Capital Area RPHN 7,563 6,467 2,517 2,361 1,589 Carroll County RPHN 3,033 4,145 299 2,069 1,777 Central NH RPHN 7,424 7,604 0 3,894 3,710 Greater Manchester RPHN 14,591 11,919 477 6,557 4,885 Greater Nashua RPHN 17,108 15,381 691 8,737 5,953 Greater Sullivan County RPHN 2,156 1,649 47 844 758 North Country RPHN 4,881 4,520 102 2,391 2,027 Seacoast RPHN 10,965 10,491 15 5,994 4,482 South Central RPHN 7,004 7,147 31 3,743 3,373 Strafford County RPHN 26,327 24,764 387 14,251 10,126 Upper Valley RPHN 9,924 9,221 1,062 4,657 3,502 Winnipesaukee RPHN 4,674 4,950 73 2,606 2,271 Supersites NH Motor Speedway, Loudon, NH – March 6 – 8 11,480 11,429 11,429 0 0 NH Motor Speedway, Loudon, NH – March 27 – 28 9,210 9,560 0 9,512 48 NH Motor Speedway, Loudon, NH – April 10-11 11,280 10,897 10,897 0 0 NH Motor Speedway, Loudon, NH – April 24 6,414 6,382 0 127 6,255

1 Vaccine is distributed equitably across the state to vaccination sites based on a pro-rata share of vaccines available each week and population size of the region being served.

2 Doses distributed are the number of doses that the site has ordered and received at their location. Orders are based on clinic schedules and average uptake of vaccine by participants.

3 Doses administered may exceed the number of doses distributed due to the ability to get extra doses out of a vial, depending on the type of syringe used.

4 Includes the single-dose Janssen Biotech vaccine.

5 Includes the 2-dose Pfizer BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.

Note: Data presented represent doses distributed and administered through May 9th, 2021.

Deaths Pending Investigation Confirmed as COVID-19 Related

The following death occurred more than two weeks ago and were recently confirmed as related to COVID-19:

Week of Sex County Age Group Week of Dec. 28, 2020 Female Strafford 80+

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data and positivity rates are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.