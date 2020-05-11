May 12: Distracted driving webinar for high school students

MANCHESTER, NH — An international association of trial lawyers and firms that include Shaheen & Gordon, P.A. is hosting a free webinar Tuesday aimed at sharing the dangers of distracted driving with high school students.

The webinar, “End Distracted Driving: Keeping Ourselves and Loved Ones Safe After COVID-19,” is Tuesday from 1–2 p.m. Joel Feldman, a lawyer and founder of the nonprofit EndDD.org, will host.

Feldman founded End Distracted Driving (EndDD) in 2009 after his daughter Casey was killed by a distracted driver. Since then, Feldman has given more than 750 distracted driving presentations to nearly 200,000 students and adults. The webinar content will focus on the dangers of distracted driving and shifting our perspective to avoid it.

Each year, trial lawyers around the U.S. and Canada visit their local high schools as EndDD volunteers and deliver End Distracted Driving presentations to students. However, with the COVID-19 pandemic causing the world to shut down this year, these presentations are not able to take place this spring.

Trial lawyers have since come together to bring the EndDD presentation into the digital learning age, working with Zoom Video Communications to broadcast the presentation as a webinar.

“Joel’s presentation is unlike any I’ve ever seen. This truly speaks to the teenage mind, and challenges us to look at our driving behaviors from a new perspective,” says Michael Noonan, President and Managing Director of Shaheen & Gordon, P.A. “I’m grateful we were able to pull this webinar together in these crazy times, so students don’t have to go a year without hearing this important message.”

To register for the webinar, high school educators and students should visit bit.ly/2Sr1oOg.