May 12-15: Lively arts, music, shows and entertainment in and around Manchester

THURSDAY, MAY 12th

Alli Beaudry / Currier (Manchester) / 5pm

Tim Kierstead / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Jae Mannion / Murphy’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Chris Perkins / Firefly (Manchester) / 6pm

Sean Coleman / Cactus Jack’s (Manchester) / 7pm

FRIDAY, MAY 13th

Kevin Horan / Village Trestle (Goffstown) / 6pm

Matt the Sax / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Ken Clark with Ben Harris / Area 23 (Concord) / 6:30pm

Jordan and Clint / Derryfield (Manchester) / 7pm

21 st and 1 st / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 7:30pm

The Lo-Down / Angel City (Manchester) / 8pm

Isaiah Bennett / Bonfire (Manchester) / 9pm

Crooked Coast / Shaskeen (Manchester) / 9pm

SATURDAY, MAY 14th

Allen James / Station 101 (Milford) / 2:30pm

Tyler Allgood / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 4pm

Keith Drab / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 4pm

Jeff Mrozek / Liquid Therapy (Nashua) / 6pm

Tim Hazelton / Hermanos (Concord) / 6:30pm

Jennifer Mitchell / Chantilly’s (Hooksett) / 8pm

The Human Beings / Strange Brew (Manchester) / 9pm

Take 4 / Peddler’s Daughter (Nashua) / 9:30pm

SUNDAY, MAY 15th

Doug Flood Deck Rock / Fody’s (Derry) / 1pm

Mark Lapointe / Elm House of Pizza (Manchester) / 2pm

Austin McCarthy / Cheers (Concord) / 5pm

Mike Forgette / The Goat (Manchester) / 7pm

Open Mic Blues Jam / Strange Brew (Manchester) / 7pm

The Rex Theatre

23 Amherst Street ~ www.rextheatre.org (603)668-5588

FNC at the Rex – JIMMY DUNN & TONY V / May 13th at 7:30pm

From the popular podcast TWO BOSTON GUYS WHACK UP A PIE, comedians Jimmy Dunn and Tony V return to THE REX to deliver, discuss and dissect the world’s oddest news stories, as only they can. “Two Boston Guys whack up the News!” Laughter is the name of the game for this comedy performance by two of New England’s premier comedians and their friends.

ILLUSIONIST RICK THOMAS / May 14 at 2 and 7:30 p.m. – May 15 at 2 p.m.

Without a doubt, Rick Thomas is one of the greatest and most successful illusionists in the world today. He has completed five world tours covering over 50 countries. From sold out performances at Caesars Colosseum, headlining the Sydney Opera House in Australia and performing both in Las Vegas and on Broadway, Rick Thomas continues to entertain millions of people across the world with the most breathtaking and spectacular magic ever to be seen on stage and television today! Thomas has also been featured on numerous national television specials including the NBC series “The World’s Greatest Magic”, Masters of Illusion on the CW, MTV, FOX, TLC, Animal Planet, the History Channel and his own special on ABC.

The Palace Theatre

80 Hanover Street ~ www.palacetheatre.org (603)668-5588

THE PRODUCERS / April 22-May 15 (mainstage) – FINAL WEEKEND!

Mel Brooks’ classic cult comedy film, now as a big Broadway musical. The Producers once again sets the standard for modern, outrageous, in-your-face humor. It is a truly “boffo” hit, winning a record twelve Tony Awards and wowing capacity crowds night after night. The plot is simple: a down-on-his-luck Broadway producer and his mild-mannered accountant come up with a scheme to produce the most notorious flop in history, thereby bilking their backers (all “little old ladies”) out of millions of dollars. Only one thing goes awry: the show is a smash hit! At the core of the insanely funny adventure of producing a show is a poignant emotional journey of two very different men who become friends. With a truly hysterical book co-written by Mel Brooks and Thomas Meehan (Annie) and music and lyrics by Mr. Brooks, The Producers skewers Broadway traditions and takes no prisoners as it proudly proclaims itself an “equal opportunity offender!”

The Majestic Theatre

880 Page Street ~ www.majestictheatre.net (603)669-7469

LUCKY STIFF / MAY 13-15 (Derry Opera House)

Based on “The Man Who Broke the Bank at Monte Carlo by Michael Butterworth” / Lucky Stiff is an offbeat, hilarious murder mystery farce, complete with mistaken identities, six million bucks in diamonds and a corpse in a wheelchair. The story revolves around an unassuming English shoe salesman who is forced to take the embalmed body of his recently murdered uncle on a vacation to Monte Carlo. Should he succeed in passing his uncle off as alive, Harry Witherspoon stands to inherit $6,000,000. If not, the money goes to the Universal Dog Home of Brooklyn… or else his uncle’s gun-toting ex. Featuring a tuneful Flaherty and Ahrens score, an ensemble cast of zany characters and small rock combo orchestra, Lucky Stiff is an audience charmer. Presented by the Majestic Academy of Dramatic Arts Teens.

CHARLOTTE’S WEB / May 20-22 (Majestic Studio Theatre)

Adapted by Joseph Robinette. Based on the book by E.B. White / All the enchanting characters are here: Wilbur, the irresistible young pig who desperately wants to avoid the butcher; Fern, a girl who understands what animals say to each other; Templeton, the gluttonous rat who can occasionally be talked into a good deed; the Zuckerman family; the Arables; and, most of all, the extraordinary spider, Charlotte, who proves to be “a true friend and a good writer.” Determined to save Wilbur, Charlotte begins her campaign with the “miracle” of her web in which she writes, “Some pig.” It’s the beginning of a victorious campaign which ultimately ends with the now-safe Wilbur doing what is most important to Charlotte. This is a beautiful, knowing play about friendship that will give audiences an evening of enchantment.

FEATURED EVENTS:

SHOW: MUTTS GONE NUTS / May 13th at 7 pm / Dana Center (Manchester)

From shelters to showbiz, these mischievous mutts amaze and delight with their action-packed canine cabaret. With comedy duo Scott and Joan Houghton, they bring a unique blend of humor and circus arts to audiences worldwide. All adopted from animal rescues, their natural of dexterity, balance, and timing are cultivated into expert and entertaining hijinks. https://www.anselm.edu/dana-events/mutts-gone-nuts

MUSIC: CONCORD CHORALE / May 14th at 7 p.m. – May 15th at 3 p.m. (Concord)

The Concord Chorale explores the theme of music’s ability to call and connect with others. Our concert pieces include the title piece, “I am a Voice that Sings” by Michael Bussewitz-Quarm, Zanaida Robles’ arrangement of Psalm 61 (“Hear My Cry, O God”), Heavenly Hurt, a collection of Emily Dickinson poems set to music by New England composer Alice Parker, and Bach’s Cantata 131 “Aus Der Tiefen (Out of the Depths I Cry to You, Oh God)” http://www.concordchorale.org

